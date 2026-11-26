The Dodgers lost a second reliever for 2027 to Tommy John surgery this month, raising the stakes to add to their bullpen via free agency or trade.

Apr 3, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ben Casparius celebrates with Dodgers catcher Will Smith after their game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect For Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ben Casparius, the 2027 season will be even more forgettable than his 2026 campaign. The right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday, performed by team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache. The projected timetable for recovery on the procedure, in which the ulnar collateral ligament in the elbow is replaced, is 12 to 18 months. The Dodgers do not anticipate Casparius back until 2028.

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Los Angeles Dodger right-handed pitcher Ben Casparius had right elbow UCL reconstruction surgery today performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Casparius will miss the 2027 season. Casparius, 27, emerged as an impact pitcher for the Dodgers in 2024, when he allowed two earned runs in 8.1 innings across three regular-season relief appearances. A fifth-round draft pick in 2021, Casparius went 7-4 with a 4.37 ERA as a reliever in 2025, his first full MLB season.