Dodge Returns to NASCAR Cup Series in 2027 With Kaulig Racing Veterans

Kaulig Racing confirmed AJ Allmendinger and Ty Dillon as full-time drivers for Dodge's 2027 NASCAR Cup Series return. The team also hopes to field a part-time third entry.

Kaulig Racing has officially confirmed that AJ Allmendinger and Ty Dillon will return as full-time drivers for the team in 2027, when Dodge re-enters the NASCAR Cup Series. The announcement was made on Friday afternoon. Allmendinger will drive the No. 16 Dodge, while Dillon will continue in the No. 10 Dodge, giving the OEM a pair of experienced racers as it begins its return to the top tier of stock car racing.

Kaulig Racing Confirms Allmendinger and Dillon for 2027

Kaulig Racing will field Dodge in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2027 with Allmendinger and Dillon as its full-time drivers. Both men are already part of the organization, and their continuity is the central feature of the team's plan for the program's first season with the brand.

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Allmendinger, 44, is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner and a native of California. Dillon, 34, is also returning to the team, and the two drivers will be the faces of Dodge's return to the series next season.

The announcement means the team will avoid a driver shuffle during a period of major change. Kaulig Racing is introducing a large number of new parts, pieces, and variables into its operation, so keeping the same drivers provides a stable point of reference for engineers and crew members.

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Team Leaders Explain the Value of Veteran Drivers

Chris Rice, the CEO of Kaulig Racing, said that placing proven veterans behind the wheel was essential to building the Dodge program. He argued that no one understands the organization better than Allmendinger and Dillon, which made them the logical choice for the inaugural season.

Rice described the return as a massive responsibility that the team does not take lightly. He framed 2027 as the start of a long-term foundation, saying the team is pouring the groundwork for its future with Dodge rather than chasing an immediate result.

Allmendinger said that Kaulig Racing has been his home for years and that the trust placed in him by Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice means a great deal to him. He called the chance to help build a new OEM program with a brand as iconic as Dodge a unique challenge and said he is eager to start work in 2027.

Dillon said that opportunities like this rarely come around in a driver's career and described his extended role with the team as a dream scenario. He praised the culture built by Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice and pointed to Dodge's rich winning history in stock car racing as a source of motivation for the entire organization.

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Matt Kaulig, founder and owner of Kaulig Racing, said the team has never been more confident and excited about its future. He noted that the team recently celebrated 10 years of operations and described being named the anchor team for the fifth-largest automaker in the world as both an honor and a challenge.

Third Dodge Entry and Keselowski Rumors Addressed

At a press conference held at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Chris Rice confirmed that Kaulig Racing hopes to field a part-time third entry in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2027. Details of that entry have not yet been finalized and are expected to come together at a later date.

Rice also addressed speculation about Brad Keselowski. He denied rumors that Keselowski could be in line to drive the third Dodge entry next year, so the team's announced lineup for the full-time cars remains Allmendinger and Dillon.

For fans and partners, the immediate next step is the development of the third entry, along with the continued preparation of the two full-time Dodge cars for the 2027 season. Kaulig Racing's plans will become clearer as the team finalizes the details of its part-time program.