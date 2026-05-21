Documents show late Queen's wish for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor role

Memos released today reveal that the late Queen wanted Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to have a 'prominent role in the promotion of national interests' and was keen for him to be a trade envoy. He also expressed preferences for more sophisticated countries and ballet over theater and youth events.

The late Queen wanted Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to have a 'prominent role in the promotion of national interests' and was keen for him to be a trade envoy .

The secret memos reveal that Andrew was considered a 'natural fit' to succeed his cousin the Duke of Kent and had no vetting for his appointment in 2001. The Queen's wish was that the Duke of York should take on a prominent role, as Andrew expressed a preference for more sophisticated countries and ballet over theater and youth events.

Documents released today also shed light on Andrew's discussions with the New Labour government and criticisms made about the expenses and travel costs





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UK Politics Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Late Queen Trade Envoy Appointment The Royal Family British Trade International Sir David Wright David Epstein Furore New Labour Government Sophisticated Countries High-Tech Matters Trade Youth Cultural Events Commonwealth Military Foreign Affairs Expenses Travel Costs Welfare Charles Mountbatten-Walker Rehabilitation Insightfulness Understanding

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