The documentary film 'An Ordinary Insanity' explores the dangers of nuclear weapons and the need for widespread and concerted efforts to dismantle the Doomsday Machine. It highlights the particular dangers posed by intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and the spell of insanity shared by individuals, groups, parties, nations, and epochs.

Documentary 'An Ordinary Insanity' Keeps Daniel Ellsberg 's Anti-Nuclear Warning Alive If we are to dismantle the Doomsday Machine , it will require widespread and concerted efforts to awaken from the spell of thisplans, and the particular dangers posed by intercontinental ballistic missiles, or ICBMs, with their first strike capability , intended to be launched on warning.

He believed that with these weapons both the US and the USSR, now Russia, had constructed Doomsday Machines, capable of destroying most life on Earth—machines that are particularly dangerous because neither side acknowledges this reality but continue to proceed as if there were some circumstances in which it was possible to win a nuclear war.

“Madness in individuals is something rare; but in groups, parties, nations and epochs, it is the rule. ” And I am very glad that this film expands on that particular theme with the title: “Ordinary Insanity”—ordinary, as he says, because it is so widely shared. My dad said that until his last breath he would continue to do everything he could to avert this peril. Truth and Consequence: Reflections on Catastrophe, Civil Resistance, and Hope.

These reflections, drawn from notes he wrote for himself over 50 years, reflect his deep meditation on what kind of flaw in the human species makes us vulnerable to this kind of insanity. In other words, we have to face, on the one hand, the particular danger posed by the weapons we have created and the strategies that dictate their function and use.

But we also have to contend with the kind of danger posed by human beings—all of us capable of participating in projects that are evil, participating in the widest sense through our silence. If we are to dismantle the Doomsday Machine, it will require widespread and concerted efforts to awaken from the spell of thisOne of the ways of promoting that is through educational efforts such as this film, which may alert the public to the dangers we are facing.

But it will also require widespread conscientious action, a kind ofMy dad said that until his last breath he would continue to do everything he could to avert this peril. I am happy that through this film, even after his last breath, he may continue to plant seeds of sanity and hope. It’s been nearly 30 years since I co-founded Common Dreams with my late wife, Lina Newhouser.

We had the radical notion that journalism should serve the public good, not corporate profits. It was clear to us from the outset what it would take to build such a project. No paid advertisements. No corporate sponsors.

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When everyone does the little they can afford, we are strong. But if that support retreats or dries up, so do we. Robert Ellsberg, editor-in-chief and publisher of Orbis Books, is the son of whistleblower and peace activist Daniel Ellsberg, who in 1971 made the Pentagon Papers public available to the American and global public.

Ellsberg also wrote the foreword to a new collection of his father's unpublished writings:"plans, and the particular dangers posed by intercontinental ballistic missiles, or ICBMs, with their first strike capability, intended to be launched on warning. He believed that with these weapons both the US and the USSR, now Russia, had constructed Doomsday Machines, capable of destroying most life on Earth—machines that are particularly dangerous because neither side acknowledges this reality but continue to proceed as if there were some circumstances in which it was possible to win a nuclear war.

“Madness in individuals is something rare; but in groups, parties, nations and epochs, it is the rule. ” And I am very glad that this film expands on that particular theme with the title: “Ordinary Insanity”—ordinary, as he says, because it is so widely shared. My dad said that until his last breath he would continue to do everything he could to avert this peril. Truth and Consequence: Reflections on Catastrophe, Civil Resistance, and Hope.

These reflections, drawn from notes he wrote for himself over 50 years, reflect his deep meditation on what kind of flaw in the human species makes us vulnerable to this kind of insanity. In other words, we have to face, on the one hand, the particular danger posed by the weapons we have created and the strategies that dictate their function and use.

But we also have to contend with the kind of danger posed by human beings—all of us capable of participating in projects that are evil, participating in the widest sense through our silence. If we are to dismantle the Doomsday Machine, it will require widespread and concerted efforts to awaken from the spell of thisOne of the ways of promoting that is through educational efforts such as this film, which may alert the public to the dangers we are facing.

But it will also require widespread conscientious action, a kind ofMy dad said that until his last breath he would continue to do everything he could to avert this peril. I am happy that through this film, even after his last breath, he may continue to plant seeds of sanity and hope.

On Nuclear Annihilation and Other Topics: A Talk With Whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg ›Robert Ellsberg, editor-in-chief and publisher of Orbis Books, is the son of whistleblower and peace activist Daniel Ellsberg, who in 1971 made the Pentagon Papers public available to the American and global public. Ellsberg also wrote the foreword to a new collection of his father's unpublished writings:"plans, and the particular dangers posed by intercontinental ballistic missiles, or ICBMs, with their first strike capability, intended to be launched on warning.

He believed that with these weapons both the US and the USSR, now Russia, had constructed Doomsday Machines, capable of destroying most life on Earth—machines that are particularly dangerous because neither side acknowledges this reality but continue to proceed as if there were some circumstances in which it was possible to win a nuclear war.

“Madness in individuals is something rare; but in groups, parties, nations and epochs, it is the rule. ” And I am very glad that this film expands on that particular theme with the title: “Ordinary Insanity”—ordinary, as he says, because it is so widely shared. My dad said that until his last breath he would continue to do everything he could to avert this peril. Truth and Consequence: Reflections on Catastrophe, Civil Resistance, and Hope.

These reflections, drawn from notes he wrote for himself over 50 years, reflect his deep meditation on what kind of flaw in the human species makes us vulnerable to this kind of insanity. In other words, we have to face, on the one hand, the particular danger posed by the weapons we have created and the strategies that dictate their function and use.

But we also have to contend with the kind of danger posed by human beings—all of us capable of participating in projects that are evil, participating in the widest sense through our silence. If we are to dismantle the Doomsday Machine, it will require widespread and concerted efforts to awaken from the spell of thisOne of the ways of promoting that is through educational efforts such as this film, which may alert the public to the dangers we are facing.

But it will also require widespread conscientious action, a kind ofMy dad said that until his last breath he would continue to do everything he could to avert this peril. I am happy that through this film, even after his last breath, he may continue to plant seeds of sanity and hope. On Nuclear Annihilation and Other Topics: A Talk With Whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg › The 1% own and operate the corporate media.

They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission?

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Nuclear Weapons Doomsday Machine Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (Icbms) First Strike Capability Daniel Ellsberg Robert Ellsberg Orbis Books Pentagon Papers Whistleblower Peace Activist Educational Efforts Conscientious Action Public Good Corporate Profits Independent Media Outlet Supporters Donations Critical News Wall Street Greed Fossil Fuel Industry Destruction Big Tech Lobbyists Uber-Rich Oligarchs Rigging The Economy And Democracy In Their Fav Support Retreats Or Dries Up

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