In Yemen, Houthis blamed Saudi Arabia for an airstrike that wounded at least 15 people.

The medical humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders on Saturday expressed outrage at an Israeli strike near one of its clinics in Gaza that killed two of its security guards.

An airstrike in the Yemeni capital Sanaa early Saturday wounded at least 15 people, according to the Iran-backed Houthis, and another strike in a Red Sea port city ignited a fire at a power plant. Doctors Without Borders ‘devastated and outraged’ Doctors Without Borders, known by its French acronym MSF, said that it was “devastated and outraged” by the killing of two of its colleagues in an Israeli strike near one of its clinics in Gaza City late Friday.

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MSF said the two men worked as guards at the clinic, adding that it was clearly marked with its logos and that its coordinates had been shared with the Israeli military. The deaths bring the number of MSF colleagues killed in Gaza to 17, the organization said. The Israeli military said Saturday, without offering evidence, that it killed two Hamas militants in Gaza City who worked as security guards at an MSF-operated clinic.