Some doctors are calling it a hit to the expertise and resources the U.S. has.

Some doctors are calling the loss a major setback for public health. The good news is that Illinois has a relatively low number of cases compared to other states, and no cases have been reported in Chicago this year.

However, other places like Wisconsin and Indiana are seeing a high number of cases.

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"Given all the misinformation and disinformation and changing the government policies lately, we've seen an increase in outbreaks," said Jeffery Erdman, deputy executive director of the Illinois Public Health Association. means the virus has been spreading across the country nonstop for a year. Some doctors are calling it a hit to the expertise and resources the U.S. has.

Right now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are 5,400 measles cases in the U.S.In Indiana, there are over 100 cases, and two kids died in Wisconsin, where over 500 cases have been reported.

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"There is concern with neighboring states having high numbers, but again we have really good policies in Illinois — we have really good leadership. ""That five number is not entirely surprising because the state is not entirely protected," Erdman said. Seventy percent of those cases in Illinois are in children younger than 18, and 83% did not have vaccines or their vaccination status was unknown. No cases were reported this year, and Chicago's school vaccination rate is above herd immunity.

"If you are vaccinated, you are much less likely to get the virus and much less likely to end up in the hospital. " Doctors say if you were born before 1957, you have natural immunity, but if you were born after, you should check with your doctor. "If they have immune systems that are compromised, if they live with folks who are especially vulnerable, like children or the elderly, they can certainly get another dose.

" Doctors say a lot of the reported cases are in unvaccinated, tight-knit Amish or Mennonite communities.