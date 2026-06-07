Doctors warn of 'trauma season' as ER visits climb in summer

Summer means road trips, pool days and outdoor adventures, but it also brings a noticeable spike in emergency room visits. Doctors are giving advice on preparing for

MURRAY — Summer means road trips, pool days and outdoor adventures, but it also brings a noticeable spike in emergency room visits. Medical experts often refer to the stretch between Memorial Day and Labor Day as "trauma season," a time when hospitals report a 15% to 27% increase in ER volume.

"We all like to be out and about, doing fun things. But that does come with some risks," said Dr. Mark Shah, an emergency physician with Intermountain Health. Hospitals are seeing a major increase in accidents involving bikes, e-bikes, scooters and ATVs. Everyday summer activities can turn dangerous, from flying debris while mowing the lawn to severe burns from fireworks.

Shah said he recently treated an adult for a firework-related hand injury.

"Life vests save lives and should always be used," he said. Then there's the invisible danger: extreme heat. Symptoms like dizziness, nausea or exhaustion can signal heat illness, and Shah noted it's important to cool down quickly and stay hydrated. Minor scrapes can often be handled at home, but serious red flags like deep burns, chest injuries or uncontrolled bleeding should dictate a trip straight to the ER.

"We recommend that people err on the side of safety," he said. "Be thoughtful about your activities. Don't jump into things without stopping to think first.

"Emma Benson is a storyteller and broadcast media professional, passionate about sharing truthful, meaningful stories that will impact communities. She graduated with a journalism degree from BYU, and has worked as a morning news anchor with KIFI News Group in Idaho Falls. She joined the KSL team in October 2023.





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