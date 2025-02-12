Doctors' Surgery to Expand Amidst Surge in New Housing

Ryalls Park Medical Centre in Somerset is set to undergo an expansion to accommodate the influx of patients expected from hundreds of new homes being built in the area. The medical centre's proximity to these developments has led NHS Somerset to confirm the expansion plans, although a specific timeline remains undisclosed. The spokesperson highlighted the proactive approach taken by NHS Somerset, which reviews all residential planning applications exceeding 20 dwellings, assessing the potential strain on local primary care services. If deemed necessary, applications for Section 106 funding, which can be utilized for infrastructure improvements, are submitted to the planning authority.

A doctors' surgery could soon be expanded to cope with growing demand from hundreds of new homes. The Ryalls Park Medical Centre on Marsh Lane lies within close proximity to many of these housing sites, and it is thought the majority of patients who move into the new homes are likely to want to register there. NHS Somerset has confirmed that the medical centre will be expanded in the near future – although no date for this has been provided.

Ryalls Park Medical Centre is within a mile of two major developments which were recently approved on Tintinhull Road. Somerset Council applied last autumn for funding through the government's new homes accelerator – though the outcome of this bidding process has not yet been announced. A spokesman said: 'NHS Somerset, via a separate specialist NHS service which works on our behalf, reviews all residential planning applications of 20 dwellings and above and assesses the potential impact that a proposed development may have on the capacity of local primary care services. 'Where such schemes are considered to impact on local primary care capacity, and where it concludes additional infrastructure provision is required, an application for Section 106 funding is submitted to the planning authority for consideration.





bbchealth / 🏆 143. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

HEALTHCARE EXPANSION HOUSING PRIMARY CARE NHS SOMERSET

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Isle of Man Doctors End Pay Dispute with 8% Rise and NHS Salary ParityDoctors on the Isle of Man have accepted a revised pay offer from Manx Care, averting a planned strike and securing an 8% pay increase over two years. The deal also ensures that doctors on the Isle of Man will receive salaries comparable to those in the National Health Service (NHS) in England.

Read more »

AI Chatbots Can Match Doctors in Complex Clinical DecisionsA study found that AI-powered chatbots can make nuanced clinical decisions as well as doctors, especially when doctors are supported by the chatbot. Researchers explored how chatbots and doctors handled complex treatment and care questions, finding that while standalone chatbots outperformed doctors relying solely on internet searches and medical references, doctors using chatbots performed comparably to the chatbots alone.

Read more »

Somerset County Declares January Muslim Heritage MonthSomerset County Commissioners in New Jersey issued a proclamation recognizing January as Muslim Heritage Month, joining over 35 cities and towns in the state that have made similar declarations. The proclamation highlights the positive contributions of Muslims to Somerset County and emphasizes the need for public education and discourse to promote awareness of their invaluable contributions to society.

Read more »

Somerset County under a winter storm warning Thursday and FridayOn Wednesday at 1:18 p.m. a winter storm warning was issued by the National Weather Service valid from Thursday 7 a.m. until Friday 7 a.m. for Somerset County.

Read more »

Former Somerset Police Detective Arrested for Domestic AssaultAlvaro Ramirez III, a former Somerset Police Department detective, was arrested on charges of felony continuous family violence and misdemeanor terroristic threat of a family member after allegedly assaulting a woman and threatening her if she reported him to law enforcement.

Read more »

Winter Storm Warning Issued for Somerset County, PennsylvaniaHeavy snowfall and slippery road conditions are expected in Somerset County, Pennsylvania, as a winter storm moves through the region. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the area, effective through Friday morning. Residents are advised to prepare for travel disruptions and exercise caution during the storm.

Read more »