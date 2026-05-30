Doctors reveal healthiest fast-food meals and the menu items they say to avoid

Doctors weigh in on the most nutritious fast-food meals, warning that processed ingredients and low protein can make seemingly healthy options misleading.

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’Eating healthy food at a fast-food restaurant may be challenging, but it isn't impossible. The items include those lower in calories"or, at the very least, contain more vitamins and minerals" than other items on the menu. Taco Bell's Veggie Mexican Pizza with guacamole was No. 1 on the list. Many bread, bun and tortilla products at fast-food restaurants, such as this tortilla, are highly processed and should be avoided, health experts say.

Even so, Struble told Fox News Digital it's not a great choice, in her opinion, because the flour tortilla is processed and made with preservatives that have a tendency to trigger gut inflammation. , you're not really getting tons of protein, and protein is satiating, so you're going to be hungry two hours later," Struble said.

Instead, Struble agreed with Dr. Lauren Powell, who practices in Georgia, that the Chick-fil-A Grilled Nuggets with the Kale Crunch Salad and Fruit Cup are a much better choice.

"Chick-fil-A grilled nuggets are a great alternative," Powell told Fox News Digital. "The kale salad can be OK, but the salad dressing you have to worry about. ""That superfood is not so super for everyone," she said. Three of the top 10 burgers that made the list were from McDonald's, Five Guys and In-N-Out, all without buns.

Assuming the meat isn't overly processed, these could be sensible choices, the doctors said. Powell advised people to look for salads when dining out and to be mindful of the dressings' ingredients. She keeps olive oil in her office to dress salads and adds sea salt and black pepper, she said.

"It's not the most exciting thing, but it gets the job done," Powell said. Chipotle is one of the best fast-food options when it comes to prioritizing macronutrients, namely protein and fat, Struble said. The salsa and vegetables at Chipotle also offer vitamins and micronutrients, Struble said. The guacamole is a good source of fiber and healthy fats, she added.on the road, Powell recommended stopping at grocery stores instead of fast-food restaurants.

There's also the added benefit of getting some exercise you wouldn't get by going through a drive-thru, she said. Nuts are generally a quick and healthy food that can be found at convenience stores, according to health experts. Fox News Digital reached out to Chick-fil-A, Chipotle and Taco Bell for comment.





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