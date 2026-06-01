Doctors Question Trump's 'Too‑Good‑to‑Be‑True' Health Report After Delayed Release

An analysis of the delayed White House medical report on President Donald Trump reveals criticism from physicians who say the summary lacks key data, relies on non‑clinical AI tools, and appears overly optimistic for a 79‑year‑old leader under intense scrutiny.

Donald Trump underwent a medical examination last Tuesday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center that has ignited a fierce debate among physicians and political observers alike.

The test, which the President described as a "six‑month physical," was followed by a delayed release of the findings, prompting speculation about the 79‑year‑old leader's health. The White House issued a statement three days after the exam, citing the report from Trump's physician, Navy Captain Sean Barbarella, who declared that the President "remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function.

" The document listed Trump's height at 75 inches and his weight at 238 pounds - a gain of 14 pounds since last year - but noted a healthy resting heart rate and blood pressure within normal limits. He continues to take two cholesterol‑lowering drugs and a low dose of aspirin, and an AI‑driven analysis of an echocardiogram was said to show his "cardiac age" fifteen years younger than his chronological age, a claim that many experts dismissed as lacking clinical relevance.

The release sparked sharp criticism from medical professionals who argue that the report is "almost too good to be true" for someone of Trump's age. Texas vascular surgeon David Shutze, speaking to the Wall Street Journal, described the findings as a "filtered narrative" that omits vital data. Jonathan Reiner, a cardiologist who treated former Vice President Dick Cheney, warned that the delayed publication itself suggests the administration may be hiding unfavourable information.

He highlighted that several tests mentioned in the White House summary had been performed recently, making repeat testing unnecessary, and questioned the reliance on an AI tool that is not standard in clinical practice. Reiner and other outside doctors have also pointed out the lack of detailed scan results, arguing that an "executive summary" should still provide enough transparency for public confidence. Beyond the medical details, the controversy is intertwined with political pressure.

Trump, who is the oldest person ever elected to the U.S. presidency, has repeatedly used his own health as a campaign weapon against President Joe Biden, labeling him "Sleepy Joe" and demanding cognitive testing. In response, the White House has defended the publication, with communications director Steven Cheung accusing external physicians of "wildly speculating" and asserting that Trump has released more comprehensive health information than any previous president.

The administration also addressed visible bruising on Trump's hands and swelling in his ankles, attributing the former to frequent handshakes and aspirin use, and the latter to an improvement in his chronic venous insufficiency without providing quantitative details. As the debate continues, observers remain divided over whether the report offers a genuine reassurance of Trump's fitness for office or serves as a carefully crafted political shield.





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