Just 65.6% of babies received the vaccine, compared to 80% in 2022. Doctors say the consequences could be dire.

Independent journalism is powered by people. We need 31,000 supporters to contribute during our year-end campaign to keep our newsroom strong. , published in the New England Journal of Medicine Evidence, shows that parents are not only opting their babies out of the measles vaccine, but also the hepatitis B vaccine.

The study was conducted by researchers from Callen-Lorde Community Health Center in New York and Truveta, a healthcare data company. Researchers analyzed the medical records of more than 1.3 million babies and found that as of June 2026, 65.6% of newborn babies were vaccinated against hepatitis B in their first 24 hours of life, down from 80% in 2022.

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While the drop in hepatitis B vaccination rates started in 2023, the continuing decline comes at a time when Trump-era federal vaccine“I find it unfortunate that vaccination rates are declining, because this inevitably means that rates of hepatitis B infection will ultimately rise, and lives will be permanently affected,” said“Prior to 1991, we used to recommend vaccination only to ‘high risk’ groups. In spite of this, there were still about 24,000 cases per year of hepatitis B infection in infants ,” Treece said.