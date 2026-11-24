Physicians at Corewell Health in Michigan tackle rising vitamin K injection refusals to prevent life-threatening bleeding disorders in newborns, countering online misinformation.

Physicians at Corewell Health in Grand Rapids, Michigan, are combating a growing trend of parents refusing essential vitamin K injections for their newborns to prevent rare but devastating bleeding disorder s.

At least one family declines the treatment daily, prompting medical staff to launch an initiative to address the misinformation fueling these decisions. The refusal rates have remained flat after two years of targeted education, even as rejections for other standard newborn medications continue to rise across the facility.

The Urgent Need for Newborn Vitamin K Injections

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Doctors administer vitamin K shots to most newborns within six hours of birth to prevent vitamin K deficiency bleeding (VKDB), a rare condition that can cause life-threatening hemorrhaging. Babies are born with very low levels of this vitamin, making the injection a standard part of newborn care since the 1960s. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states the shot is safe with virtually no severe side effects.

Among babies who receive the injection at birth, fewer than one in 100,000 develop the most serious form of bleeding. In contrast, infants who do not receive the shot are eighty-one times more likely to develop the condition. The procedure has been so effective that many doctors previously encountered cases of VKDB only once in their entire careers.

Clinical Cases Highlighting the Risks of Refusal

Torrie LeBlanc, a pediatrician at Corewell Health, recently cared for a newborn whose parents initially declined the vitamin K injection. Within thirty-six hours of birth, the infant began bleeding from her eyes, nose, and rectum. Emergency teams rushed the baby to the neonatal intensive care unit, pumping fresh frozen plasma and other blood products into her body to replace the rapidly lost volume.

The parents agreed to let doctors administer the vitamin K after witnessing the severity of the situation. The treatment proved successful, and the baby survived largely due to the immediate medical intervention. Doctors believe that if the bleeding had started at home rather than in the hospital, the infant likely would not have survived.

The Impact of Online Misinformation on Parental Choices

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The spike in refusals is linked to the broader anti-vaccine movement and mistrust of the medical system. Parents frequently cite misinformation found online, where wellness influencers and some medical professionals argue that the injection is unnecessary, unnatural, or harmful. LeBlanc noted that she learned about the extent of this misinformation as she spoke with more families refusing the standard treatment.

Physicians report that parents now regularly argue against various standard medical interventions, including antibiotics for critically ill infants. Solomon Behar, a pediatric emergency medicine doctor in Los Angeles, recently treated an infant with VKDB who died from the condition. He stated that the case highlighted how modern skepticism has turned a historical footnote into a preventable tragedy.

Two-Year Initiative Shows Modest Success

LeBlanc began a two-year fellowship at the children's hospital in 2024 with the goal of reducing vitamin K refusals. She initially believed the task would be easier since vitamin K is a nutrient, not a vaccine. Despite the uphill battle, the team achieved a modest victory by stabilizing refusal rates at their facility.

The initiative succeeded in keeping the rejection of vitamin K shots flat over two years. However, doctors observe that rejections for other standard newborn medications, such as the hepatitis B vaccine, continue to climb. This ongoing challenge underscores the persistent influence of online narratives on parental health decisions despite clear medical evidence supporting the safety and efficacy of the injections.