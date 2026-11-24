'I'm a social work intern at a heart failure clinic. Multiple people have quit taking one or more medications because they were told by someone or by the internet that an all-natural solution would work best.'

Social media is filled to the brim with health-related claims and wellness influencers. And while there are some with merit — think focusing on fiber and fermented foods for your gut — a lot of it is, ahem, utter crap.

,"Healthcare workers of Reddit: What health or wellness 'trends' that blew up online have made your job harder, or caused perfectly healthy people to seek care at the doctor's/ER?

Also read Nurses at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital explore forming a union

" Here's what they said:"I work in an ICU, and I've had several patients who ended up with us as a result of liver cleanses or parasite detox products. " "I'm in hospice care, and for me, it's when families think they can just play music and distract the patient from their pain. Or do breathing exercises.

Then they're surprised when grandma screams at night. Patients with dementia or Alzheimer's can't advocate for themselves either; you have to go off cues like grimacing and flinching. Or, you know, crying. I'm never going to suggest an opioid unless it's necessary!

I've had patients' family members accuse me of trying to kill their loved ones. I'd remove myself from assignments if that ever happened. I won't watch people suffer AND have my license in jeopardy over ignorance.

" "Electrolyte drinks! So many sedentary people drink thousands of mg of sodium all day long because they're told it's 'more hydrating than water.

'" "I'm in endocrinology, so you can imagine how much false information I have to deal with. There's a lot online about testosterone, estrogen, and Armor Thyroid/T3 replacement. Everyone is tired and thinks it's a hormonal imbalance, but it rarely is. People are usually tired because they're stressed, depressed, aren't getting enough quality sleep, have a caffeine addiction, and/or have iron/vitamin D deficiency.

" "As a vet — fucking raw food. Lord help me. I went from diagnosing one brain parasite a year — always from a dog who worked a farm — to a dozen a year. It's always raw food.

There is nothing magical about it being raw . Just fucking cook it. Lord.

". 'The only thing that helps my vomiting is the weed, and whatever IV drugs the ED has! ' No, my friend, you just need to stop smoking weed. You're just wasting time and healthcare resources that are very scarce right now, especially in flu season.

Advertisement

" "I'm a labor nurse. There are a lot of people out there who think we are bad people who want you to have a C-section because it's easier, or that we want to do every intervention possible. That's SO not true. I'll take a vaginal delivery over a C-section any day.

And I fucking love a zero-intervention delivery — it's literally my favorite thing ever. But my real goal is just to have a healthy mom and baby. I'll recommend any intervention that I think will benefit you. Really and truly, I want my patients to feel empowered to make the best choices for themselves with ALL the information they need.

I want everyone to feel safe with me and to have the best experience they can. And I know my colleagues feel the same way. We aren't out to get you.

"are bad for you and cause all kinds of problems, including dementia. Every single day I have to teach people that this has no evidence, and yes, you do need a statin if your LDL cholesterol is close to 200. Statins need a PR team at this point, with all the misinformation online.

" "I work in pediatric psych, and there are a lot of trendy symptoms and diagnoses. In 2020–2021, it was 'tics' and dissociative identity disorder . The other ones are mostly just teenagers being teenagers, but the DID one, I guess I have personal beef with.

" "People will test their homes for mold and then decide their shortness of breath is due to that instead of the 30 years of smoking and a BMI of 50. " "SickTok illness influencers popularize rare conditions like EDS, MCAS, and POTS — conditions with a lot of nonspecific symptoms that overlap with long COVID and untreated trauma, abuse, neglect, and mental health conditions.

It creates the perfect storm for health anxiety, somatic symptom disorder, and attention-seeking behavior within the healthcare system, and none of those conditions have a specific cure.

" "ADHD. I'm getting a bit tired of every single new consult basically coming because they 'have it,' they 'were told by AI that they absolutely matched the symptoms as per the ASRS,' saw it on social media, and identified with some things.

On one hand, it absolutely has gotten people with other mental illnesses diagnosed, who would never have otherwise considered going to a psych, and it is really gratifying to sit down and explain what's going on and for them to listen...

" "...but some people are just average folks who were told they were geniuses growing up, and now cannot come to terms with the fact that they are ordinary. Some people are 'just weird' without it necessarily being a diagnosis, and some people are young adults clearly in the middle of their 'identity vs. role confusion' phase.

""It has become a social contagion of sorts, and my patients who are actually dealing with ADHD sometimes tell me they can't relate to the social media stuff at all, which just makes it more apparent how incredibly broad the idea has become. Misdiagnosis and overdiagnosis make it harder, and we're all going to look back on this some day with more data and have to overhaul our entire mental health system.

" "Biotin is not proven to help most of the things it's marketed for. What it does do is cause interference in a lot of important medical laboratory tests, giving falsely high or low results.

" "I was a combat medic, so my patients were all military members. There's an education crisis among us. I was told, 'I didn't know I had to change my tampon,' by THREE different women I saw, no less!

'I had sex with three different men when I was outfield, and now I don't know why my pee stings,' another patient said. 'It doesn't matter if I eat KFC for three meals every day! I'm obviously very healthy because I can run fast.

Advertisement

' He was 19, obviously. A few years later, he was playing soccer with the boys, kicked the ball, and absolutely shattered his foot and ankle. He needed surgery and had to leave the military because it apparently would never heal right. I have absolutely no evidence to actually conclude that he ended up with a calcium deficiency that caused it, but I strongly suspect it.

" "He said, 'I was mucking around with the boys when I was picked up, flipped around, and pile-driven into the ground. I blacked out, vomited, I had a huge headache, and my neck was so sore. I tried to sleep it off, but now my neck doesn't turn. See?

' And he proceeded to try to violently wrench his head from side to side to prove it wouldn't turn. I also saw an infantryman — fully qualified — hold a bullet in one hand and proceed to smash the 'go-off' end of it with a rock until it sparked and went off in his hand, taking two fingers with it. He later said he wanted to see what would happen.

" "A new one for me this year was 'looksmaxxing,' a popular trend on TikTok. We've had young kids come in from smashing their faces to 'bring out their cheekbones.

' I also find that since the generation having kids is on social media, they are getting spooked by things that didn't necessarily need the ER. For example, a patient will have a fever but won't have taken Tylenol, or they'll come in with the flu, but the kid can hold down liquids. Back in the day, it was, 'Here's a ginger ale; now go sleep.

' COVID spooked the new parents. " "I work in oncology, so my answers are ivermectin and fenbendazole. I get asked about it at least once a week, probably. And I promise you, I'm not hiding the cure for cancer.

They just legit don't work, and some people are causing liver failure from secretly taking them.

" "I'm a social work intern at a heart failure clinic. Multiple people have quit taking one or more medications because they were told by someone or by the internet that an all-natural solution would work best. NO, IT WON'T. YOUR HEART DOESN'T WORK. Each medication interacts with others and does something.

You can't just quit your potassium and nothing else, or else it'll all fall apart. And they treat this like it's a flaw that each medication manages something another one does. That's the pointtttt. And for some reason, providers go to me to try to talk to them about this.

" "I'm a therapist. If you think you have a mental health condition, but you also have SO MUCH FUN having this condition — and it's not mania — then you do not have that mental health condition. It's called a disorder because it fucks up the lives of people who have it. They may not hate every aspect, but no one goes to a psychiatrist because they feel amazing and just want to tell someone.

Mental illness is an ILLNESS!

' "One of my autistic clients was venting the other day about how now everyone has become a lovable, weirdo autistic person, and everyone ignores that there are parts of being an autistic person that suck. They see people being like, 'Oh, look at my special interest; I'm autistic,' but never, 'Wow, everyone thinks I'm rude, and I have no idea why; I'm so confused, I must be autistic.

' They love the way their autistic brain thinks, but they also very much suffer the consequences of how their autistic brain thinks. Anyone who conceives of autism as a super positive thing, net positive, no drawbacks...is probably not autistic.

"And finally,"I noticed there's a flavor-of-the-month condition people come in to discuss, and I suspect it's from everyone seeing the same algorithm on their social media. The past couple of months have been people asking for a workup for 'total body inflammation'; before, it was a 'parasite workup' for diabetes. Who knows what the next trend will be, but it's becoming pretty tiring.

"Healthcare workers, have you noticed any health or wellness"trends" that are landing people in your hospitals or clinics? Let us know in the comments below or through this anonymous form.