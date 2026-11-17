Turns out the whole 'bomb in the chest' thing from 'Grey's Anatomy' isn't that unheard of.

I'm a Senior Staff Writer based in New York City, where I've been covering classic BuzzFeed-style content since 2020. Working in the medical field is not for the faint of heart.

You’d think at a certain point, doctors and nurses would become impossible to shock. But every once in a while, something so wild happens that it burns into their memories. Here are some of the wildest stories"I had an unhoused guy walk into the ED and set himself on fire. He covered himself in lighter fluid first.

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He survived and ended up transferred to a burn unit. From there, I don't know. The smell in the ED was awful. We had to use HEPA filters for over a day to remove the smell.

" "I had to X-ray someone's chest who was in a car accident with a 12-point deer — paramedics had to sever the antler from the deer leaving it sticking out of his chest. " "I worked night shift security at an ER. A psych patient not being watched bolted to the ambulance bay and stole an ambulance. The police caught up with her about 15 miles away.

That town that owned the ambulance no longer keeps its keys in its rigs.

" "We received an ambulance call about a guy who was involved in a motor vehicle accident. He hit a lamppost, and the post impaled his entire abdomen; the post was at least 10 to 15 cm in diameter. Luckily for him, the post penetrated his entire abdomen, thus stopping excessive bleeding.

When we arrived on scene, the fire department was working to cut the lamppost, as it was too long for the ambulance, and cutting it too close would generate excessive heat and risk injury. So we took the ambulance to the nearest 7-Eleven to get some ice to cool the post.

Then, we placed him in the ambulance.

" "On the way there, I called the surgeon on call and presented the case. He accepted, and we prepared the patient. As we were wheeling him into the elevator. The pole got lodged as it was too big for the elevator door.

We had to call the fire department again, and they came with more packets of ice from 7-Eleven. The patient went to the theater, where they managed to remove the pole. He survived with no disabilities.

""My mom works at an ER, so this is her story. A guy comes in with his hand blown off, nearly passing out from blood loss. His friends were with him, and they were obviously drunk, kept calling him 'stubs,' and getting in the way. The friends waited while the guy went to the OR.

He ended up losing his hand. He's in recovery, and all of a sudden, BOOM, a fucking firework goes off in his room. His friends thought it would be funny to throw some stuff at their friend, blowing off part of his foot. He lost a few toes.

" "A psych patient with schizophrenia was on our mental health wing. He walked up to the nurses' station and said his eyes hurt. The nurse looked up and SCREAMED because he was holding his one eye, all mushed up in his hand, and the other one was barely hanging on. He had used his fingers to remove his eyes.

Let that sink in for a minute. They activated a Level 1 trauma team response. He had to have both eyes removed, and he was placed in restraints for recovery because there were no signs that could have predicted him harming himself/hallucinating to that extreme measure.

" "The surgeon's note remarked on how much force was needed to do the damage the patient did, severing his nerves and tendons, etc. Everyone in the hospital heard about it, and an additional security/privacy measure had to be added to his chart so anyone that tried to open it would have to enter these credentials. Nursing students to this day ask about this event and if it's true!

" "We had a patient kidnapped and detained by the Mexican cartel before they were finally released and sent back to the hospital. They still gave them the meds they needed to live, but posted a ransom; then, after realizing how expensive it was to keep them alive, they released them.

" "A patient bashed out a window with an oxygen tank and then took a running leap out of it. Sixth floor. This was my first night of training as a new grad.

""I was working in the ER in Iraq at the beginning of 2004-ish. A guy was brought in by his buddies, having seizures and massive arrhythmias. After hooking the dude up to a monitor, we saw he was in V-Fib , and we already had the pads on him, so we started charging up to shock him.

A few seconds before we were ready to hit the kid with a few hundred joules of electricity, his friends caught on to what was about to happen...and started screaming for us not to shock him. We asked what was up and found out they're from an Engineer unit...and someone had dared the kid to eat C4. Yes, the fucking plastic explosive C4.

The one that's totally inert and safe until youIn the end, we got the kid into the OR for the surgeons to open up the kid's stomach and pull out whatever C4 he hadn't digested yet. In the meantime, we used the satellite phone to call Poison Control in the US.

They hung up on us twice, thinking we were fucking with them, before we got a supervisor who would help. Seriously, this happened. As it turns out, C4 is bad shit to ingest. You can absorb it into your bloodstream, but you can't get it out.

It basically creates plugs in all your veins and arteries, causing widespread damage, and the kid was probably dead but doesn't know it yet. Wildest shit I've ever seen; I almost got blown up by my patient while trying to save his life. Sometimes it doesn't pay to get out of bed, man.

" "A buddy who is a heart surgeon interned at San Francisco General Hospital with a lot of unhoused people. One arrived at the ER in a wheelchair with a package wrapped in grocery bags in his lap. They discovered he was severely diabetic, and both of his feet had succumbed to gangrene, so the guy had sawed off his own feet and brought them to the ER himself. He showed up with a pair of dangling bloody stumps.

" "I had a guy walk into the ER on a quiet weekday night. He was gripping his groin, and his pants were visibly soaked with blood. He was pale in the face, and his lips were yellowing. He was also obviously tripping balls, so I'm not sure how he had the wherewithal to bring himself to the hospital.

Turns out the guy had taken somewhere between 1000 and 1800 mg of Diphenhydramine and Dramamine. In high doses, they cause delirium, commonly confused with hallucinogens by young, naive teenagers. He'd cut his penis off with a branch cutter because, supposedly, he'd perceived his penis as a snake trying to bite his hand when he was using the restroom. His penis was also in the pocket of his jeans.

I can't make this shit up.

" "A patient was on an ECMO machine. Most families have the good instinct to STAY AWAY from the big scary machines connected to their family members. Not this genius.

Sitting inches away, she's telling some 'hilarious' story and gets her bracelet caught on a hose, which disconnects, spraying everyone with this highly pressurized blood and opening up the closed circuit leading into the ECMO cannulas. Five or six people fainting all at once, plus the need to reset the machine, made for a very crowded room.

" "Same room, weeks later, we had a 15- or 16-year-old patient who was post-op and was having problems with adverse reactions to sedation. Somehow she went from lying down and sedated to standing up and cold-cocking her nurse in the space of seconds. The kid ripped out her central line in the process, so she started spurting.

The nurse was knocked out and hit the counter of the sink behind her, splitting her head and trailing blood down the front of the sink. The patient's very pregnant mother walked in, screamed, and fainted in the doorway of the room, which was unfortunately the first sign that anything was going wrong. We got to the room and found three unconscious women, two of whom were bleeding pretty significantly. Weird day.

""My attending shared this story: A man came into the emergency department complaining of abdominal pain and blood in his urine, but didn't give much more of a history than that. They ran some tests, and everything came back normal, so they decided to call a urology consult to have a look up his urethra and into his bladder. The urologist came down and put in the cystoscope, then saw something move inside the man's bladder.

He looked back in and saw an eye looking back at him.

" "The urologist jumped back and was obviously quite startled. When presented with these findings, the patient elaborated on his story. Apparently, he had found a tiny garden snake in his yard and had been pleasuring himself by inserting it into his urethra. During one such insertion, he lost control of it, and it swam up his urethra and into his bladder.

They took him to the OR and cut him open. The snake was fine.

" "I carried a guy who got stabbed into the ER one day as the girl who stabbed him drove off in a jiffy. Obviously, the police arrived a bit later, looking for her; she eventually came back, and they talked to her. Turns out she was his girlfriend, and she was the one who'd stabbed him.

TWIST:got arrested — it was deemed that she'd done it in self-defense due to the massive amount of bruising and cigarette burns she had. That one was strange.

" "I work in the ED at a smaller hospital without many beds. Our trauma room is technically two rooms with a curtain between Rooms One and Two. One night around 3 a.m., a guy comes in saying he was jumped and now has a six-inch-deep laceration on his left thigh. Gonna need significant closure.

Cool, he's put in Room One; we closed him up and let him sleep off the meds. Half an hour later, another dude comes in and says his shoulder was busted in a fight. It's clearly dislocated. We put him in Room Two after reducing his shoulder and let him sleep off his meds.

Then all hell broke loose.

" "Shoulder Dude is on the phone, boasting to someone about how he jumped a rival gang member in the city and really fucked him up. Lac Dude jumps out of his stretcher, rips open the curtain separating them, and starts beating Shoulder Dude. They’re chasing each other around the trauma room and end up in the hallway, fistfighting.

Of course, there's no security that night, so it takes multiple techs and the cop detail to pull them apart before security gets there.

" "As a resident, my brother got called in to treat a snakebite in the ER. The patient was a lady who had been bitten on the hand. She confidently replied that it was a copperhead that bit her. My brother thought this was weird because the general public isn't very aware of how to distinguish different types of snakes.

Then, my brother noticed that she had some bruising and swelling around her face. She told him that when she had been bitten, she ran toward the house to call the hospital and ran into the sliding door. My brother treated her with antivenom and released her. Later that night/early morning, my brother got another call for a snakebite.

" "The ambulance brought in an extremely inebriated man whose back was covered in multiple snakebites. My brother had his stomach pumped for the alcohol and treated him with antivenom for the snakebite. When he woke up, my brother asked him how he had been bitten by a poisonous snake so many times in such a strange place. The man told my brother that he had a pet copperhead which he kept in his room.

He had no idea how it could've gotten out of its cage. That night, he'd gone to bed shit-faced, then woke up in extreme pain and screaming. My brother asked if he could call somebody to pick the man up; the man gave my brother his girlfriend's number. Eventually, the woman came clean.

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The man had been drinking with his friends all day. They got into an argument, and he beat her up . She said that he did this regularly. After that, he left to go out to the bar with his friends.

In retribution, she got his pet copperhead out of its cage and put it in his bed. She was bitten doing this. I asked my brother if he had reported it to the police. He said no. I told him that I thought there was some kind of law requiring doctors to report this kind of thing.

He replied, 'I'm only required by law to report shootings and stabbings. Besides, it sounds like the asshole deserved it.

'""A patient came up and wasn't searched. They were known to us as a continuous issue. Morning came around, and they managed to get a lighter out of their pocket, set their blanket on fire, and kicked it off the bed. They were in a seclusion room, and per fire protocol, when the alarm went off, the maglocks engaged on all the doors...with the patient still in the room.

Our keys would not override the maglocks, so it was straight chaos from there. Another nurse and I tried to kick down a steel door.

" "We finally got the manual locks to work and got them out, but not without major damage to the unit and 20 of us landing in the ED with smoke inhalation. I took the following rotation off so I could rest for a minute.

" "The weirdest thing I have seen in the ER is a real live gorilla. Not a suit. There had been some sort of altercation at the zoo between the male gorillas, and one dropped the other on its head quite violently. The zoo had put in a breathing tube and knew the injury was bad.

Called our neurosurgeons and asked if they would look at him as a last resort. So they brought this massive beast in with IVs, a heart monitor, etc. They did a CT scan of it, and the docs said even if it were a human that it wasn't survivable. Zoo staff were crying; it was sad. An amazing beast and wild that it was in my ER!

" "I was working one night, and it was near the end of the shift, so we nurses were at the nursing station giving reports to the oncoming shift. In the patient room next to the nurses' station was an older man whose bed was near the window. The other patient was a young guy who was admitted for gunshot wounds. Well, someone climbed in the window and shot him in the head.

We heard the gunfire and were scared beyond anything; we ran and hid in the bathroom and under desks. He was never caught by the police. FBI was everywhere, and it turned out that he apparently had a hit on him and was a known drug dealer; thank God that the older man survived.

""When I worked in the ER years ago, a patient came in with a snakebite. They thought a rattlesnake had bitten them but weren't sure, so their friends went and got the snake and brought it to the hospital alive in a barrel. Luckily, they had not gotten bitten, but yes, it was a rattlesnake.

""As a triage nurse, we ask a lot of questions, including, 'Any thoughts of wanting to hurt yourself or others? ' And if so, 'Do you have a plan? ' One night, alone at the triage booth, I called up a distressed gentleman. We got to the aforementioned questions.

He denies SI, Suicidal Ideation. He endorses HI, Homicidal Ideation. When I asked if he had a plan, that was when he began unzipping his backpack.

" "I snatched his backpack out of his hands and threw it behind me, desperately hoping that there wasn't a bomb in it. Then I began screaming at my top volume while blocking the exit and his backpack. Against an actively homicidal gentleman who had at least an extra four inches and 200 pounds of muscle on me, I knew I would lose if it came to hand-to-hand combat.

Thankfully, right about then, security showed up, quickly followed by the charge nurse, and the patient received some injections to calm him down. Once the patient was secured in a safe room and subdued with some potent pharmaceuticals, security opened the backpack. He had a gun with several magazines of ammunition. He also had six knives and four hypodermic needles...the patient was HIV＋.

""The police brought this patient in for medical clearance before going to jail. He was lying on an ER bed with one arm handcuffed to the bed frame. There were two cops on the far side of the bed. He was lying there absolutely calm and didn't appear injured in any way.

I noticed his feet were covered with dried blood. I asked why the patient was there, and one of the cops said, 'He attacked his mother with a samurai sword. When we got there, he crouched on the front porch and placed his sword down in front of him, and we just cuffed him.

' I asked them why they brought him in, and they said it was because he wouldn't talk. " "I asked the cops about the Mom, and they told me she was taken to the trauma center, but she was pretty hurt. I then turned to the patient and asked him, 'What made you attack your mother with a sword?

' He looked me straight in the eyes and said, 'She was not bushido. ' I asked, 'What is bushido? ' 'The warrior way,' he replied. I thought for a moment and asked him, 'So, is it bushido to attack an unarmed and weak opponent with a sword?

' The guy leaped cleanly out of the bed and pinned me against the wall, then began to deliver a series of knee strikes to my hip and abdomen area. I grabbed his hand and fell purposely to the ground, pulling his cuffed arm over the bed rail and dislocating his shoulder.

The cops were now on top of all of this, but we were tangled on the floor, andAnother doctor and a nurse came into the room, and we had to paralyze the guy with medication to get him under control. He was ultimately placed on a ventilator, restrained, and put in the ICU. He was later released and went to prison. His mother lived.

"I was working for a hospital police department. It had been a very busy evening, and I was headed to the ER to check the ER ramp and parking. We had received a gunshot victim about 10 minutes earlier. As I turned the corner, I met a woman holding a revolver in her hand, about two feet from me.

Without conscious thought, I grabbed the revolver over the top, rotated it, peeling it out of her hand — and then things got interesting. After we got her in handcuffs, it developed that she was the girlfriend of our shooting victim. She had shot him for dallying with another lady and then decided she was not finished, so she showed up at our ER intending to shoot him again.

""A retired officer went pretty ballistic in the middle of our lab recovery room over his father's care. His dad's physician had told him his father should not have heart surgery. The son was livid and began threatening staff members. I managed to coax him into my office — out of the way of patients and MD staff — to talk over his father's care.

However, in my office, he pulled a gun out of his briefcase. He held it on me until I managed to talk him down from his anger. I basically made the point that shooting me was not going to solve his father's problems. He became more rational after being heard.

" "I managed to convince him that we would call our cardiac surgeon and get his father taken care of properly. I won his confidence, and he put his gun away. I did what I said I would do for his father. He was not an unhinged criminal; he just wanted to be respected.

I could read his emotions easily, and I guess I was lucky I was right. I broke hospital policy, which was to sound a major alarm, but that would have highly escalated a situation, endangering lives. Fortunately, I found an easier solution: give respect.

""I was working my way through nursing school as the evening shift telephone operator at a hospital in the early 1980s. The telephone was directly across from the front door, down the hall from the Emergency Room. The security guard stopped by to tell us that there had been a shooting in the Emergency Room.

We all freaked out and started to close the sliding wooden shutters that cut off access to our front counter.

" "Except a woman came running up, sobbing, and asked to use our phone. She proceeded to call the family of the woman who had been shot in the ER, crying and saying, 'My brother just killed your daughter!

' It was pretty horrifying. ""Back in the day, we had a drip device where a pregnant patient would receive inhaled anesthesia from a mask device. A lady came in about to give birth, with no time for a doctor to arrive; the child would be delivered by the delivery RN. She screamed for help, and my buddy and I were sent in.

The lady was howling, and the nurse instructed us to break out the mask device and give anesthesia. But nothing happened! We were told to keep giving the medicine. My friend and I got really woozy with blurred vision.

We thought it was the situation and that we were panicking due to our lack of experience.

" "On and on the lady screamed. Finally, the baby was born, and we got the mask off and prepared to clean it... ONLY TO DISCOVER A VALVE. Apparently, after dripping the liquid anesthesia into the device, one was supposed to flip the valve, allowing the patient to inhale the vapors.

WE'D DONE NOTHING MORE THAN GAS OURSELVES! Each time the lady exhaled or screamed, the medication was propelled into the surrounding atmosphere...where my friend and I were. I couldn't drive home right after duty and had to nap before heading out.

""It was about 2.30 a.m. in the ER on a Saturday. Suddenly, a group of about five guys came barging in. It was pretty clear they'd all been in a fight. Five minutes later, three police officers showed up.

One had a nasty gash across his forearm. I saw the guys from the fight put their heads down, trying not to make eye contact with the officers. About two minutes later, another group of guys, tattered and bloody, walked in off the street. I was looking at them, the officers, and the first group, and my immediate thought was that these were all linked.

I picked up the phone to request more security. And at that precise moment, it all kicked off.

" "Within about 10 seconds, there was a brawl right in the middle of the waiting room. Punches were thrown. The officers and our security guard are diving in. Everyone else has shifted to the walls, getting out of the way.

Then Nurse McCabe wandered into the scene: a short, fiftysomething, no-nonsense, experienced nurse. She inserted herself into the melee and started barking orders.

'You, stop. You, get your ass over there. Don't take that tone with me, you little shit. You're in my house now, so you'll do what you're told.

' She was grabbing guys by the collar and hauling them off to one side. The whole place was silent, and the fighting stopped instantly. In about 30 seconds, she had the two groups apart.

"A group of men jumped out of a van and ran into the ED while actively burning from a meth lab explosion. The smell was like a caustic, corroded car battery mixed with burnt rubber and necrotic flesh. Easily the worst smell I've encountered.

" "One man deliberately amputated his left arm and partially amputated his left leg with a small chainsaw, which he said he did 'for Jesus. ' He came flying through the ER door waving his stump of a left arm — literally spewing his blood around the ER like his arm was a fire hose. Some very fine emergency work saved his life.

""I was doing my residency in Gujarat approximately 11 years ago. A trauma patient came in from a traffic accident. I took vitals, ruled out head injury, controlled his bleeding, stabilized his femur, and splinted the fractures. The patient was stable when I finished.

I then realized that there were too many relatives in the room and told them to leave, which they did, except for one who looked like his father. He thanked me and politely told me that I did a good job and that any mistake on my part would have been my last. I laughed initially but then realized he was serious, and he actually showed me that he had a pistol in his pocket.

" "I was shaking, and the room was spinning. I did not know what to do or say. I just said, 'Now that he is stable, he will need surgery, for which my superiors will talk to you.

' I left in a hurry, sweating in the December cold. I knew he was not kidding. I still sometimes get nightmares of that day. Later, I found out that all of the relatives were armed; they were involved in some gang-related violence when the accident occurred.

This guy was the only son of the local gangster and politician.

""My wife is a nurse and used to work in an ER close to a major city. They had a lot of psych patients come through all the time. Usually, these patients have someone who sits at their door and keeps an eye on them. The person fell asleep, so the patient tried to escape...by climbing into the ceiling tiles.

He made it further than you would think, and the security guard waited until the guy was right above him, punched his hand through a tile, grabbed the guy's ankle, and pulled him down through the ceiling. I always thought that sounded like something in a movie.

" "I had a patient that was intubated and sedated . His girlfriend slept in his room around the clock. One night, one of the nurses caught her masturbating. We kicked her out for the night, but she came back.

When the patient woke a few days later, he said, 'What the hell is she doing here? That chick has been stalking me!

' We kicked her out for the second time. For good.

" "An irate Psych patient got the fire hose on and went about taking out computers and monitors. The staff was hiding under the desk, as he was aiming at us. This went on for 30 minutes. He flooded the entire unit before help came.

It was a locked Psych unit. I worked there for 20 years; this was one of the wildest situations, of which there were many.

" "I've had many terrifying experiences as an ER/Trauma nurse. One of the most terrifying things that happened in our ER several years ago was a patient that we had taken care of who was discharged to go home. Well, apparently, this man decided he wasn't satisfied with our care. He went home, got his pickup, and returned to the hospital.

He had decided to use his pickup as a weapon and drove INTO the ER waiting area, then proceeded to smash up everything he could before taking off down the street. Of course, police caught up with him just a short distance away from the hospital and hauled him off to jail. Fortunately, no one was injured, including the idiot driver.

""I took care of a 12-year-old girl WHO WAS SHOT while in the Emergency Room. She was with her friend — another 12-year-old girl — and her friend's mother. The woman came to the ER to get medications she normally took but couldn't get from her doctor as they were on vacation. While waiting to see the doctor, she suddenly set her oversized purse with handles down on the tile flooring.

BANG. Several nurses and staff rushed in to see what had happened without thinking of personal danger. When the woman slammed the purse down on the floor, the force was enough to cause the gun in her purse to fire a bullet right through the purse and the young girl's upper thigh.

" "It was the cleanest GSW I ever saw in the ER. The young girl was surprisingly calm. She was in emotional shock at the reality of the situation and did not realize its potentially fatal outcome. She was admitted for a 23-hour observation after a sterile cleaning and irrigation of the wound, which again had surprisingly minimal blood loss after about 10 or 15 minutes.

Side note: I bet that was one tough telephone call to make to the mother of the child who was placed in your care.

'Hello, I just called to say I shot your daughter. '""I once had a patient who came in weekly for chronic pain, and only one medication worked, according to her. She was known to be a local sex worker, but we'd developed something of a rapport, seeing her so often. One evening, I found her 'working' in her hospital room.

In no uncertain terms, I sent her customer out of the building. About an hour later, I heard her screaming my name and looked up to see a man dragging her down the corridor, quite literally by the hair on her head. Keep in mind that she was a young girl with addiction issues. She weighed in at about 95 pounds.

I'm built more like a bull and weigh quite a lot more than that. Without thinking, I jumped across the nurse's station, pushed off the counter like a diver, and body-tackled him outside of the elevator. By the time security arrived, he was flattened like a pancake, lying spread-eagled and dazed with a nurse in the middle of his chest.

""There was a murder of a patient by her estranged husband in her room at a hospital where my mother was being treated. He used a screwdriver to stab her to death. I didn't see the murder, but people were screaming on the PA system, which struck me as really odd at the time because you assume patients are coding all the time at a large hospital.

Then I googled 'Code Silver.

' Be concerned if you ever hear that at a hospital. ""Prisoners from the nearby jails and prisons were brought for care. The guards would deposit them in a cell area in the basement and then bring them to various clinics….each with a guard. There just happened to be a bathroom in the basement.

Inside the one and only stall for this men's room was an electrical panel. It was not locked. Apparently, the prisoners became aware, and a gun was hidden in the panel.

" "One prisoner was being brought out and said he had to use the restroom just as he passed the location. He went in and secured the gun. He came out, disarmed the guard, and unlocked himself. He then shot the guard in the head, killing him.

He opened the door, which was an emergency exit for us, and walked out with a gun. We huddled around. He waved the gun at us and demanded to know how to get out. He left out the front door of the clinic.

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Then. Bam, Bam, Bam, Bam, Bam, Bam. Six shots. A hospital policeman unloaded into him with a full revolver/clip — six shots to the chest.

We tried to save him — yup, we really did. The code was called.

"'THERE IS A SHOOTER IN THE HOSPITAL. THIS IS NOT A JOKE.

' I looked up from the operative field for just a brief moment at my attending, Dr. N. He did not look up or even pause. Between us lay a tiny seven-year-old. We were midway through a delicate repair.

'If he comes in here, I'll jump on top of the kid, and you hide under the table,' Dr. N. said. " "There was a sudden clamor in the hall. The nurse — all 90 lbs, 5'2" of her — began barricading the OR door shut with any furniture she could push loose. The anesthesiologist, armed with syringes of muscle relaxant, crouched by that door, poised to plunge one straight into the jugular of any invader.

Dr. N shook his head slowly and barely whispered, 'Operate. We have to keep operating now.

' The shouts outside the door intensified, then a crash, and a murmuring, and silence. Time sped back up again after that. I remember calling my husband and parents to tell them I was okay. I remember finding the intern who had been the first to discover the carnage in the hospital lobby, doubled over and gasping, snot trailing down her face.

I remember the body of the shooter, splayed on the pavement, his brain exposed. He had run right past the room where we had been operating and out the entrance before shooting himself in the head. Most of all, though, I remember the extraordinary courage of those three amazing people in the operating room with me. They didn't know what they were going to do, but they knew their patient came first.

""We got a call for an incoming trauma, and EMTs on the radio told us it was an impalement injury. A 20-year-old kid had gotten new skis for Christmas. It was around 2 a.m., a few days later, and the streets were covered in several inches of fresh snow. So, the kid strapped on his new skis; his dad hopped in the car and towed him along through the snowy streets at 30 mph.

Big surprise, the Toyota lost traction and started to skid. The skier, seeing what was happening, didn't want to be anywhere near the car and bailed. Of course, he was flying and needed to stop, so he aimed for a big pile of snow on the curb and slammed into it. Turns out, it was not a pile of snow.

It was a pile of construction debris, covered by a thin layer of powder. The kid came into the trauma bay with a five-foot long piece of steel rebar entering his thigh, exiting at the groin, then re-entering his abdomen at the crest of the pelvis and exiting again about five inches later.

" "The kid was fully oriented and awake, and besides the rebar skewer, he was uninjured, so they sent him to the OR. Three firefighters scrubbed in. They'd brought a special saw that could cut the steel without creating sparks that could ignite the oxygen. The saw immediately malfunctioned, and the trauma surgeons decided that rather than cut the metal, they'd cut the patient.

They 'de-roofed' the rebar, essentially slicing the top off the skin tunnel, and lifted the bar out. This five-foot steel spike missed every bone, every major blood vessel, and every organ, not to mention missing his gentleman's sausage. The kid spent two days in the hospital and walked out on his own.

" "A few years ago, while I was working in a hospital, I was leaving the ER through a back staircase. A few steps up, I noticed a big guy quickly coming down the stairs towards me, carrying a gun. He wasn't really being very particular about where he was aiming the thing. He stopped about 10 feet away from me.

'he said, slightly out of breath. I silently pointed towards the door at the bottom of the staircase. It was no time to be a hero. He quickly slid right past me and to the door.

I followed quietly a few steps behind.

" "Someone must have seen him with the gun upstairs because security was waiting for him right outside the ER door. It was the most anticlimactic scene. I never heard him threaten anyone. He never pointed the gun at the security guards when they told him to set it on the floor and back away from it.

To this day, I have no idea what he was up to. The police came shortly and took him away, and I went back to work, puzzled.

""I was an RN in the OR . It was not unusual for us to treat and do surgery on prisoners, as both a state and federal prison were less than 40 miles away. My coworker and I were returning to the OR from lunch when two guys got on the elevator with us. One was carrying a bouquet of flowers in a big, shallow ceramic vase.

They asked if the elevator went to nursing unit 4B, and we said yes and gave directions. The minute they got off, we looked at each other and laughed, saying they looked out of place and not the type to bring such a big bouquet.

I'd barely gotten in our locker room and changed into fresh scrubs when the intercom went off, and my boss started yelling for me to get to OR #12, scrub in, and set up for Chest Trauma. She also requested that any and all available nurses get down there to help. Suddenly, a bloody gurney crashed through our door.

" "Three doctors in street clothes were bagging the unconscious patient, and a nurse was holding pressure on blood-soaked towels applied to the chest. The surgeon was suddenly right on top of me, demanding I gown and glove him. He hadn't even scrubbed. I gowned him and pulled up to the field with only an emergency scalpel and four clamps.

The surgeon worked fast, and he was able to make the incision and slow the bleeding with those four clamps, some suture, and my hands spreading the ribs like the mechanical retractor we needed. Once the other instruments arrived, he was able to explore the chest, remove three bullets, and resect a lobe of the lung.

Finally, we were able to take a breath. It was then that I learned our patient and another guy entered the room of a guarded federal prisoner, pulled a gun from a vase of flowers they were carrying, and shot him.

""There was an accident at a plant making blasting caps. They got one patient into the OR, where the surgeon found two unexploded caps in his abdomen — so they called the Bomb Squad into the OR. The tech reached in and removed them safely. The surgeon said he was never more scared.

The tech said he was scared of reaching into the guy's liver!

""My wife's grandfather was an ER doctor. A nurse who worked with him told this story at his funeral. In the mid-1970s, there was a gang war going on in my hometown — basically two different biker gangs hammering each other. One night, two bikers brought a third into the ER who had been shot in the chest.

The bikers put the wounded guy on a gurney and started grabbing nurses and threatening orderlies, screaming at them to help him. My wife's grandfather was working in the ER that night. He heard the commotion, walked over, and just said, 'If you don't leave right this second, I'm going to let him bleed out.

' They left. The guy survived.

" "An armed robbery suspect jumped out of his car while being pursued by police. He came into our open ambulance entrance and ran at full speed through our various pods, looking for a way out. Multiple police officers with guns drawn were chasing him. Some of our guys, incensed at the intrusion, instinctively joined the chase.

This guy was NFL material, shedding tackles and spinning and sliding around corners through the entire department. He made it outside and was arrested soon after. Luckily, he'd left his gun in the car.

""Many years ago, I was triaging, and a distraught woman came in and said she needed to see psych because her husband was going to kill her. I asked her why, and she said she had six children, all girls, and was pregnant with the seventh. Her husband said he would kill her if it were another girl, and he had just found out it was a girl.

I did not think the husband actually wanted to kill her, but I triaged her anyhow. The next thing I knew, in came this huge burly guy with a butcher knife yelling for his wife.

" "I quickly called security and got the woman behind me, but security had not yet arrived when he found his wife. The look of rage on his face made me think he truly was going to kill her and me. I asked the guy why he was so upset and suggested he put the knife down, and we could talk about it. He said the same thing his wife told me .

I said to the guy, 'Look, obviously no one told you, but the sex of the child is determined only by the male, and if you kill their mother, you are going to have six children without a mother or father.

' It actually stopped him in his tracks long enough for security to get in place and take this guy down. But honestly, I think he might have put the knife down anyway because as they were handcuffing him, he was yelling, 'I am sorry, I didn't know.

' Wild night. ""On the afternoon of May 20, 2013, a very large EF5 tornado struck Moore, Oklahoma. This thing was nearly a mile wide and had winds of over 210 mph. It killed 24 people and injured another 200 or so individuals.

What a lot of people don't know is that it also struck the Moore Hospital directly.

" "The medical staff had advanced warning that they were in the path of the tornado, but only about 20 minutes. They decided to move every patient in the hospital from the floors into the cafeteria, as it was the most central part of the hospital and felt to be the safest. The staff had to move quickly and decisively to get the 20 or so patients into that space.

Just as the last patients were being placed, the storm struck. The hospital took tremendous damage. Directly across the street from the hospital, there was a convenience store that was completely destroyed. All of the people who sheltered there were killed.

A paramedic told me that the winds scoured the store from the ground and even tore the ceramic tile from the concrete floor in places. However, not a single patient was injured in the hospital. After the storm passed, the staff found themselves at 'ground zero' in a disaster zone and set up a triage area for the patients they knew were coming. They cared for the injured all day and night.

"I work in a large hospital medical surgery unit with a Department of Corrections area. It isn't blocked off from the other patients; it's just a section of the hallway with four to six guards sitting around. One day, a 19-year-old inmate decided he would try to escape. This was back when prisoners were only shackled to the bed if their security level indicated the need for it.

" "Back then, the ceilings were tiled in cheap plywood-type squares. This 19-year-old inmate removed his hospital gown, jumped up through a tile in the ceiling, and proceeded to crawl through the ceiling butt naked. Two rooms over, he fell through a ceiling tile and landed butt naked atop another inmate who was hallucinating at the time.

So no one thought anything of it when the hallucinating inmate started screaming, 'A NAKED DUDE JUST FELL OUT OF THE SKY HERE TO KILL ME!!! HE'S NAKED! HE'S GONNA KILL ME! NOW HE'S TRYING TO FLY BACK; SHOO SHOO!

SHIT, GOD SAVE ME!!

' Finally, a guard decided to check on him. The escapee decided to try to bolt out of the hospital room door past the guard and make a run for it down the hallway. He only made it a few yards. The guards knocked him down, and all of the nurses watched as the naked, skinny young man crouched on all fours.

The saddest part was that the young, dumb man had only two months left of prison time. He could've been a free man by the time he was charged for his 'ceiling adventure,' which got him another 15 years in prison.

""I've seen gang members come to hospitals to try to 'finish off' a rival gang member that was in the department following a shooting. While it is rare, I've seen it twice. One of the individuals got as far as the main department and was only a few rooms from where the rival gang member was getting treated. He had a loaded gun on him, and he had no qualms about discharging that gun in a packed ER.

He absolutely did not care about killing or injuring completely innocent staff members or other patients — as long as he could kill the rival gang member.

" "Fast-acting and observant law enforcement officers who were staged in the ER prevented it from escalating to what the person intended. ""I have operated on several patients in the ED while gang members tried to stop us from saving their opponent's lives.

In one case, I actually dropped the instruments and went into the lobby area and drew my own weapon to stop them from proceeding to wreak havoc on the waiting area as well as the staff. Funny how when they see the surgeon wielding a gun and realize that if they are hit, there won't be ANYONE to treat them, they simply stop acting like moronic idiots and leave.

""As a micro neurosurgeon, I only did brains and spines. I was working on a brain when we had an earthquake. Medically, there is nothing you can do except hold on and try to determine if there will be aftershocks. No matter how steady-handed you are, an earthquake is much like the hand of the unknown grasping your hand and determining what will happen next.

" "In this instance, after a moment, we were able to continue without simply closing and starting over some hours later. I was extraordinarily lucky in terms of where we were, what the problem was, and that it was during a moment when we could pause safely.

""A patient with a gunshot wound was brought in by ambulance at two in the morning. The patient had been outside a bar smoking with his friends when a carload of guys drove into the parking lot and started in on him, saying he was from a gang that they didn't get along with. Someone had pulled out a gun and fired. His friends had followed the ambulance to the hospital and were now in the waiting room.

About ten minutes later, a new handful of men walked in and headed for the waiting room. There was shouting, cursing, screaming, and yelling. You could hear the scuffling and chairs moving around — then out ran four men. They had stabbed a gentleman who was there awaiting the fate of his friend.

""I worked as in-house security at the hospital near where I lived. The wildest incident that happened was when a Welsh Powerlifting champion suddenly went batshit while waiting to be seen by the doctors.

" "I received an emergency page from one of my colleagues to come to the ER ASAP, and by the time I got there, he was in full rampage mode. Now, this lad was big — 6' 6", 250 lb+, solid muscle. He was throwing gurneys and security guards around like they were nothing. His brother — who had brought him to the ER and was equally as big — was tossed across the room like a rag doll.

Nine other security personnel and I tried to pacify this raging giant, but we just couldn't get him under control. The situation was only resolved when he tried picking up this massive solid wood desk. He had somehow gotten it off the floor and was trying to raise it above his head when one of his knees gave way.

He collapsed to the floor, pinned by the desk long enough for the doctor to give him a sedative, and he eventually went unconscious. Turns out he had a massive brain tumor, which had been affecting his ability to control his emotions and his sense of what was real and what wasn't, triggering his manic episode. He told the staff he thought he was being attacked by alien creatures trying to kill him, so he was defending himself.

"An unstable man came in screaming that he was going to kill himself if they didn't help him. The ER doctor tried to calm him down by talking to him to see how he could help him. The guy pulled a handgun, started waving it around, and fired a round into the ceiling. People started screaming, diving for cover, basic pandemonium.

A city policeman was out by the ambulance bay when he heard the shot, ran in, and confronted the man, ordering him to drop the weapon. After a tense but brief standoff, the man complied and was taken into custody.

""I did my nursing training back in the '60s in a small hospital in Central Queensland. I was on night duty by myself one night. At about 3 a.m., I heard loud, heavy footsteps coming from the veranda. I thought it was a large man and hoped there was no trouble, as I was 18 and small.

It turned out the visitor was a young kangaroo about my height and hell-bent on getting through the swing doors into the women’s ward. I had to wrestle the roo to divert it. In hindsight, that wasn't a sensible thing to do, as a kangaroo can disembowel a person with its powerful back leg and claws.

"This kangaroo had a broken rope around its neck. People back then saw roos as pests , and one of the things people did before TV was go out roo-shooting. Sometimes, there'd be a joey in the pouch, and they would raise it to adulthood. This one was likely tethered and managed to escape.

The worst part was that the day staff coming on duty didn't believe my story — until they saw the creature happily grazing in the hospital yard!

""A man had a shotgun under his coat in my office clinic during his appointment, which I conducted alone. I was not aware of any guns. He was nice to me; he was being seen for an upper respiratory infection. His wife was with him.

Both seemed okay. Afterward, I was met by a detective and my boss, who asked me about this couple. The man was apparently found shot dead by his wife in the hospital lobby. She was in custody.

They wanted to know if I had any reason to suspect something was amiss. I told them I was shocked and could never have imagined this. It was a routine visit for a cold. Glad I did not piss her off or him.

""I was an intern posted in the emergency medicine department. Around 11 p.m., an ambulance came in with an unconscious older man. As I went near the stretcher, I tried to check for a pulse. The hand was very cold.

I tried flashing a light in his eyes. No reaction. Suddenly, I heard a lot of noises coming from outside the ER. A young, well-built man entered, and everyone was trying to stop him.

His first sentence was, 'Whoever has touched my father will be dead.

' And then he looked at me. I was shitting my pants.

" "Everything happened so fast I couldn't process it. Seniors jumped in; I heard them saying, 'It's a BD case.

' Later, I found out BD stands for brought dead. The son got pretty violent. A nurse asked me to go to a doctor's room for some time. I stayed there; I heard a lot of noise.

After 20 minutes, I came out and saw a lot of blood spilled on the floor. Broken glass was everywhere. Police had come. The son had a laceration on his hand.

I supposed he was trying to break everything, but he got hurt. Another intern was dressing his hand.

"And finally... "I worked in several hospitals as part of my job. Our 100+-year-old city hospital was like a rabbit warren of tunnels, additions, and dark, unused hallways leading nowhere. There was a frequent-flyer unhoused patient with substance abuse and mental health struggles.

He would show up in the ER at least once a week, often intoxicated, with paranoid delusions. His life was a shambles, but interestingly, he was always on time for his outpatient appointments and maintained a well-groomed and clean appearance. While in the process of tearing out the hospital’s innards for demolition, they discovered that this patient had actually been living in his very own well-appointed secret pied-à-terre IN THE HOSPITAL FOR YEARS.

" "There were single-occupant on-call rooms tucked away all over the hospital for hospitalists/residents, each with a bed and a bathroom/shower and a lockable door. He’d apparently discovered one in an old hallway close to patients and unused by staff and proceeded to transform it into a sweet little studio apartment.

He kept it locked so anyone checking would think it was a resting physician and had also figured out how to lock it behind him and get back in when he left. As I said, he was living there for YEARS, had added posters and knickknacks, a mini fridge, a TV; the dude was set up.

He'd forage for food in the cafeteria and got free bus passes from patient services during his ER visits so he could take day trips around the city. It was amazing. They didn't even arrest him because I think the story getting out would have shed a bad light on hospital security.

"What's the most shocking thing you've witnessed in a hospital? Let us know in the comments below or via this anonymous form.