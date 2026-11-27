In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Dexter: Resurrection, Einstein, The Rockford Files, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Doctor Who, and more!

Doctor Who leads with Billie Piper revealing why she exited after two seasons, offering fresh insight into her departure. Einstein gets a teaser trailer from CBS, previewing the new Matthew Gray Gubler and Stephanie Fumero-led series.

The Rockford Files serves up a first-look trailer, while Dexter: Resurrection and Yellowjackets get late-night previews.! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (BCTV Daily Dispatch: Dexter: Resurrection, Yellowjackets, Einstein, AEW Dynamite, Elsbeth, The Rockford Files, Sonnental, National Dog Show, The Hunting Wives, Blade Runner 2099, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Doctor Who, and More! National Dog Show Names Black and Tan Coonhound"Rocker" Best In ShowFor a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know .