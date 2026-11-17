The BBC has made its 'Doctor Who' shortlist including Jed Mercurio's Hat Trick bid, World Productions and STV Studios to regenerate show.

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UK Actors Union Equity Urges Members To Vote “Yes” On Final Offer From Pact Including Streamer Compensation, Pay Bumps & “Groundbreaking” AI Provisionsjust took another step forward then with around half a dozen UK production houses informed over the past week they have made the tender shortlist. One will produce the next edition of the iconic sci-fi series from 2028.indie.

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That buzzy bid attaches Mercurio, an avowed sci-fan, as executive producer, and generated plenty of interest when we revealed theDavid Tennant Teases "Very Small Part" In 'Only Murders In The Building", Addresses Future Of 'Doctor Who': "It Deserves To Run Forever"but briefly lost the production contract to Bad Wolf, has one label left in the race, we understand. Scripted boss Jamie Hallthere would likely be multiple BBC Studios bids but we believe this has been whittled down.

BBC Studios runs the in-house Drama Productions, which we do not believe is on the shortlist, along with owning the likes ofThese final four mean that some of the UK’s biggest super-indies and most storied producers are represented. We believe there are one or two other yet-to-be-revealed names on the list. High-profile indies who didn’t bid include A24 UK, Playground, Mammoth Screen, New Pictures, Big Talk Studios, Expectation and Quay Street.

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Shortlisted indies were informed around a week-and-a-half ago that they had made the cut. They then attended a tender briefing day last Friday where they were informed about the next stage, discussed timelines and were given the opportunity to ask questions. The tender is being overseen by BBC drama boss Lindsay Salt, commissioning editor Nick Lambon, scripted content business chief Geraldine Atlee and James Dundas, who is Commercial Rights & Business Affairs Manager.

Next up, bidders produce an in-depth tender briefing, which is submitted in around three weeks’ time. At the start of 2027, there will be distribution conversations and interviews with each bidder, before a decision is reached around March. The winner will have around 12-18 months to locate its Doctor and creative team, roll cameras and get the show back on the BBC. For now, interested parties are keeping their bids close to their chests.

BBC Studios, ITV Studios, STV Studios and Hat Trick Mercuio declined comment, as did the BBC.a “relevant, surprising, brave and inspiring” new vision for the show. Notably, it said the BBC is happy for indies to pitch a series using “episodic writers” rather than a “showrunner model,” which would do away with howhas been made in recent years, including the most recent edition, which was overseen by Russell T. Davies.

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