In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Adult Swim, The Traitors, The X-Files, Ted, Only Murders in London, 3 Body Problem, Doctor Who, and more!

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Adult Swim, The Traitors, The X-Files, Ted, Only Murders in London, 3 Body Problem, Doctor Who, and more! Doctor Who reportedly has 4-6 production companies on its tender shortlist, putting the franchise's next chapter in sharper focus.

Adult Swim lands in the spotlight as Michael Ouweleen's major Skydance promotion raises big questions about what comes next. Ted: The Animated Series drops its official trailer, while The Traitors sets a January return and unveils its Season 5 cast. The X-Files gets a fresh update from Patel, and 3 Body Problem teases Season 2 as Only Murders in London joins the mix.!

Also read California's Christmas season doesn't begin before Santa shows up in swim trunks

Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out.

Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (BCTV Daily Dispatch: NCIS: Origins, Yellowjackets, NCIS, Adult Swim, Elsbeth, NCIS, WWE Raw, The Traitors, The X-Files, Ted: The Animated Series, Only Murders in London, 3 Body Problem, Disney layoffs, Disney+/Hulu, Doctor Who, and More! WWE Raw Review: IYO SKY Wins Gold as The 946 Seizes AdvantageSNL/Elon Musk, Doctor Who, Garfield & More: BCTV Daily DispatchFor a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know .

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We're still trying to figure out what to do with this end space – let us know…Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017. Kicking off tonight at 10 pm ET, here's our preview for Darius, Dolly and 60 Years of Celebration: Countdown to the CMAs with Robin Roberts.

Along with a preview of CBS's NCIS: Origins, S03E06:"Shot Through the Heart," we also look at Dec. 1st's S03E07:"Don’t Let the Days Go By.

"With the final season of Yellowjackets kicking off this week, check out new sneak peeks released today spotlighting Christina Ricci's Misty. Along with a preview of tonight's episode of CBS's NCIS: New York, S01E06:"My Companion," we look at December 1st's S01E07:"The River.

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"Elsbeth S04E06:"Lean Girls" & S04E07:"Holdout for a Hero" Previews We've got a double dose of preview goodness for fans of CBS's Elsbeth, including S04E06:"Lean Girls" and S04E07:"Holdout for a Hero. "In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Adult Swim, The Traitors, The X-Files, Ted, Only Murders in London, 3 Body Problem, Doctor Who, and more! Kicking off tonight at 10 pm ET, here's our preview for Darius, Dolly and 60 Years of Celebration: Countdown to the CMAs with Robin Roberts.

Along with a preview of CBS's NCIS: Origins, S03E06:"Shot Through the Heart," we also look at Dec. 1st's S03E07:"Don’t Let the Days Go By.

"With the final season of Yellowjackets kicking off this week, check out new sneak peeks released today spotlighting Christina Ricci's Misty. Along with a preview of tonight's episode of CBS's NCIS: New York, S01E06:"My Companion," we look at December 1st's S01E07:"The River. "