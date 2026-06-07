Doctor Who Spinoff: Rory Williams and River Song Reunite in Audio Series

More than a decade after their respective exits from Doctor Who , two companions from Matt Smith's years as the Eleventh Doctor will reunite for their own spinoff adventure.

Arthur Darvill's Rory Williams and Alex Kingston's River Song were two of the most important supporting characters during Smith's era of the Doctor Who revival. Now it's been confirmed that Rory and River will cross paths again, albeit in a different medium. As shared by Radio Times, Darvill and Kingston will respectively reprise Rory and River in an audio series titled The Death and Life of River Song: River and Rory from Big Finish.

This story will consist of four episodes: "Bog Man," written by Lizzie Hopley; "Life Lessons," written by Karissa Hamilton-Bannis; "A Most Dangerous Game," written by Robert Valentine; and "The Tashpa Stone," written by Shai Hussain and John Dorney. These episodes take place between the Doctor Who season 6 finale, "The Wedding of River Song," and the season 7 premiere, "Asylum of the Daleks.





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Rory Williams River Song Big Finish The Death And Life Of River Song Audio Series Doctor Who Season 6 Finale Doctor Who Season 7 Premiere

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