Doctor Who's Long Reign Ends in a Downward Spiral

The beloved sci-fi show, which has been on air for 62 years, is facing its end after a series of behind-the-scenes moves and a partnership with Disney+ that led to 'woke' storylines and a decline in viewership. The Christmas Special has been scrapped, and the show is being put out to tender to find new producing partners.

After 62 years of adventures, aliens and drama, it seems time has finally run out for the BBC 's favorite Time Lord . The show's long reign in the sci-fi sphere has been brought to an end by a string of behind-the-scenes moves that sent it spiralling into the vortex.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that a Christmas Special planned for this year has been scrapped, with bosses announcing the show would be put out to tender to find new producing partners and 'secure its long-term future.

' This has undoubtedly raised questions about how the show reached this point, given just four years ago, returning showrunner Russell T Davies declared he would take the series to dizzying new heights. Despite signing a big money deal with Disney+, fans have deemed the partnership to be a 'failure' after it led to two series with 'woke' storylines and finales that failed to deliver the pay-offs they'd become used to for decades before.

The turbulent ride has even been mocked by Ncuti Gatwa, who departed the role of The Doctor after just two series, and proceeded to roast his stint in the TARDIS while hosting Saturday Night Live UK last month. News that the Doctor Who Christmas Special has been axed has cemented what's been a downward spiral for the show in recent years





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Doctor Who BBC Time Lord Sci-Fi Partnership Disney+ Woke Storylines Finale Pay-Offs Decline Viewership Christmas Special Partnership Producing Partners Long-Term Future Behind-The-Scenes Moves Scrapped Put Out To Tender Ncuti Gatwa Saturday Night Live UK Mocked Departured Stint TARDIS Host Saturday Night Live UK Poll Attitudes Major Poll Doctor Who Public Entertainment Value Preaching Lessons Drag Queen Villain Transgender Non-Binary Donna Noble's Transgender Daughter Rose Trans Actress Yasmin Finney Fluffy Rat-Like Creature Beep The Meep Him

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