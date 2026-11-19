The BBC shortlists six UK production companies to take over Doctor Who. Jed Mercurio leads the race for the 2028 revival.

The BBC has officially confirmed that the search for a new production partner for Doctor Who has entered its final stages, moving the beloved British science fiction franchise decisively away from the years of uncertainty that have plagued it. Half a dozen UK production houses have been formally notified that they have reached the shortlist for the next era of the show, a milestone that addresses long-standing fears of permanent cancellation. This critical development sets the stage for a potential return of the series, with the broadcaster anchoring the timeline for a broadcast comeback firmly in 2028 or 2029.

Deadline has exclusively reported that the competition to helm the Doctor Who production has narrowed significantly, with the broadcaster currently evaluating a compact group of industry leaders. The most prominent figure currently identified as the frontrunner for the role is Jed Mercurio, the acclaimed creator of Line of Duty. Mercurio is competing through his production company, Hat Trick Mercurio, bringing a track record of high-stakes drama to the table. His involvement suggests a potential shift towards dramatic, character-driven storytelling, leveraging his success in tense, intricate plotting to redefine the show's creative voice.

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Alongside Mercurio, World Productions has secured a place on the final shortlist. This studio recently gained significant attention for producing the ITV political drama The Party, demonstrating their capability to handle complex narrative structures with precision. World Productions is viewed as a strong contender given their recent success in the UK television market and their ability to deliver high-quality content that resonates with contemporary audiences. Their presence on the list indicates the BBC is prioritizing producers who have proven their mettle in serious, award-winning drama.

STV Studios is also among the six companies in the running, and they have outlined a strategic shift in their proposal that could reshape the show's production landscape. Their plan involves moving the production base of Doctor Who from its current location in Wales to Scotland. This geographical relocation could significantly impact filming logistics and local economic contributions, marking a notable change from previous iterations of the series. If selected, this move would likely alter the regional dynamics of UK television production and change the visual aesthetic of the show through new local crew dynamics and locations.

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BBC Studios is participating in the competitive tender through one of its internal labels, an attempt to reclaim stewardship of the intellectual property they once held. This participation is particularly significant given the studio's history with the franchise, as they previously lost production control to Bad Wolf Productions, the company founded by Russell T Davies. The broadcaster is now testing whether they can effectively manage the show's future through their own label or if they should look to external talent for a fresh perspective that can revitalize the brand.

The journey to this shortlist has been fraught with controversy and shifting alliances, particularly following a disastrous partnership with Disney. That collaboration ended poorly, leading to significant friction within the fanbase and the production community, and damaged the show's heritage in the eyes of many critics. The BBC ultimately decided to put the production out to competitive tender to ensure the best possible outcome, aiming to find a fresh creative direction while maintaining the core identity of the series. This move was designed to reassure stakeholders that the franchise remains a top priority for the broadcaster.

Compounding the crisis was the breakdown between former showrunner Russell T Davies and a significant portion of the Doctor Who fanbase. This rift created a difficult environment for the BBC, which had to navigate public opinion while managing the practical aspects of the show's future. Davies himself has commented on the timeline for the show's revival, stating that viewers should expect to see production begin with a brand-new Doctor and a brand-new companion in the summer of next year. His comments suggest that the current shortlisting process is accelerating faster than many anticipated, potentially aligning with his predicted schedule for a fresh start.

The selection of a new production house will have immediate implications for the casting and crewing of the next series. Fans have endured a whirlwind period since the indefinite hiatus of 1989, watching the show struggle through its most difficult period in decades. The resolution of the production tender offers concrete hope for a stable future, providing a clear roadmap for industry professionals involved in the franchise. The two-year window allows for extensive pre-production, scripting, and casting processes, ensuring that the return is handled with care and attention to detail.

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Regardless of which company is chosen, the timeline for a broadcast return remains anchored to 2028 or 2029. This period allows the new producers to establish their vision and integrate the series into the current television landscape. The BBC's confirmation of this timeline silences rumors of immediate cancellation and provides a sense of stability that has been missing for years. It also gives fans a concrete date to anticipate, ending the speculation that has dominated the show's news cycle for so long.

As the BBC moves forward with its decision, the entire industry is watching closely. The resolution of this competition will not only determine who produces the show but also define the creative voice of Doctor Who for the next generation of viewers. The coming weeks are expected to bring the final announcement, concluding a chapter of uncertainty that has lasted for several years. The involvement of top-tier producers like Mercurio and World Productions ensures that the next era of Doctor Who will be crafted by some of the best talent in British television.