Doctor Who Next Steps: BBC Invites Tender for 2028 Return After Disney+ Split

The BBC seeks a new production partner for Doctor Who as the series prepares for a 2028 return. David Tennant discusses the franchise's uncertain future and enduring legacy.

Doctor Who has faced an extended period of uncertainty over a year after its departure from Disney+. The long-running British science fiction series is currently navigating a complex transition phase, with its next chapter scheduled to premiere in either 2028 or 2029. While the show previously found a home on the streaming giant alongside episodes released between 2023 and 2025, the future production structure remains under negotiation.

BBC Seeks New Production Partner for Series Revival

The British Broadcasting Corporation has officially announced an invitation to tender for a new season of Doctor Who. This procedural move indicates that the broadcaster is actively commissioning a new production company to take over the reins of the iconic sci-fi franchise. This marks a significant shift from the previous arrangement, where the BBC entered into a co-production agreement with Disney+ to handle the modern iteration of the show.

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The decision to move away from the Disney+ partnership stems from the streaming service's internal performance metrics. Reports indicate that the recent series did not meet Disney's specific standards regarding streaming numbers. Consequently, the American media conglomerate pulled the plug on the collaboration, leaving the flagship British property without its primary international distribution partner for the foreseeable future.

David Tennant Weighs In on Franchise Viability and Future

Former lead actor David Tennant, who portrayed the Time Lord from 2005 to 2010 and has made numerous guest appearances since, offered his perspective on the current landscape. Speaking to Deadline, Tennant addressed the question of whether the show would continue. He responded bluntly, stating that the future depends entirely on who acquires the rights and what creative direction they choose to take.

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Tennant emphasized that the format has demonstrated remarkable longevity. He noted that the franchise has survived since 1963, providing strong evidence that it possesses the legs to endure another era. However, he cautioned that the current media environment makes it difficult for any production of this scale to secure necessary funding. He expressed uncertainty about where the required financial backing will originate for the upcoming revival.

Despite his deep connection to the role, Tennant admitted that he is now outside the creative loop. He explained that the key decision-makers who once guided the production are no longer part of the equation. Nevertheless, he maintains a hopeful outlook, declaring that Doctor Who is a true television original that deserves to run forever. He believes the passionate fandom will keep the spirit of the show alive until a new visionary steps in.

Historical Context of Hiatuses and Recurring Revivals

The current hiatus echoes a previous period of dormancy for the franchise. The classic Doctor Who series originally aired on the BBC from 1963 to 1989. Following its cancellation, the show entered a hiatus of over 15 years. During this gap, the only major exception was the 1996 made-for-television reboot film. That standalone effort failed to spawn a continuing spin-off series, leaving the gap unfilled for another decade.

Breakthrough finally arrived in 2005 when writer Russell T. Davies successfully rebooted the series for the BBC. This iteration ran until 2022, becoming a global cultural phenomenon. The cast list for this era included Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, Jodie Whittaker, and Ncuti Gatwa. Earlier eras featured legends such as William Hartnell, Patrick Troughton, Jon Pertwee, Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, and Paul McGann.

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Availability of Past Episodes and Upcoming Timeline

Fans interested in revisiting the lore currently have several options for watching past content. Episodes from the modern era, specifically those released between 2023 and 2025, remain available on Disney+. Classic episodes are accessible via BritBox, while the broader NuWho era can be found on AMC+. This fragmented availability highlights the challenges of maintaining a cohesive brand identity during a transitional period.

The upcoming revival, expected in 2028 or 2029, will likely require a completely new production strategy. The narrative core remains consistent, following the Doctor and their companion as they journey across time and space. They encounter extraordinary friends and adversaries, continuously expanding the universe of the series. The successful launch of this next phase will depend heavily on the new production company selected through the BBC's tender process.