Doctor Who Killed Neighbor in DC Shooting Advocated for Gun Control While Recovering

At least five people were injured when Dr. Matt Lambert opened fire at a Washington, DC condo building following a legal dispute over black mold; victim Stuart was killed and another survivor, Hamerski, wrote a note urging gun control as a public health issue.

One of the victims of the Washington, DC shooting rampage was walking her daughter’s dog when the maniac opened fire, her loved ones revealed. Law enforcement personnel work near the scene of a shooting in Washington, D.C.

, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. At least five people were injured. Hamerski only had one message to the world as she recovers, writing on a pad of paper: “Gun control is public health. ”The mom was one of five people injured when Dr. Matt Lambert, 55, opened fire at his Logan Circle condo building following a bitter legal battle over black mold in his $1.1 million penthouse apartment.

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A person places flowers at a makeshift memorial in the Logan Circle neighborhood of Washington, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, a day after a deadly shooting. Investigators say Lambert stormed into the building’s gym — where he had been using the facilities daily for the past year — and shot Stuart with a handgun. The rampage came as a total shock to those who knew Lambert, with his attorney revealing he was about to start a new job the following week.

“By all accounts, he was doing very well,” his civil attorney Joel Braithewaite said this week, noting he had spoken to Lambert the day before the violence. Lambert had given a presentation on artificial intelligence just two days ago in Orlando over the weekend. Lambert sued his homeowners association in March 2025, claiming that scaffolding from repairs on his trendy apartment building made the dangerous black fungus spread.

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Stuart, who was “a central fact witness” in the doc’s civil litigation against the posh building, “was also very pivotal in relaying information to the board,” the attorney said. Stuart was the only person killed in the shooting. The other victims, one of whom is in critical condition, did not live in the building. Law enforcement personnel work near the scene of a shooting in Washington, D.C.

, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. At least five people were injured. A person places flowers at a makeshift memorial in the Logan Circle neighborhood of Washington, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, a day after a deadly shooting.