As the tender process rolls on, a deal between Netflix and the BBC could bring Doctor Who to the streamer. Kinda. Here's what we mean...

As the tender process rolls on, a deal between Netflix and the BBC could bring Doctor Who to the streamer. Kinda. Here's what we mean...

Doctor Who could land on Netflix in a roundabout way if the BBC’s new CBeebies hub trial sticks after December 2. The six-month Netflix-BBC deal brings two dozen CBeebies shows to the streamer, but Bluey is out thanks to Disney+. Doctor Who: TARDIS Crew is the big 2027/2028 play, with the 52-episode animated series set for CBeebies and iPlayer. If the CBeebies-Netflix experiment works, Doctor Who: TARDIS Crew could follow, with trial metrics tied to performance.

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, a deal is in place for the BBC's CBeebies to have a hub on the streaming service . The six-month deal will include two dozen shows from the pre-school network (such asexclusive rights to the animated hit outside the UK and Australia. What does this have to do with Doctor Who?

With the tender process still playing out and the prospects of a live-action series hitting screens in 2028 are optimistic, at best, Doctor Who: TARDIS Crew is the big highlight on the horizon. Set to hit CBeebies and BBC iPlayer in late 2027/early 2028, the 52-episode animated series could find its way onto Netflix via the CBeebies hub – assuming the experiment works. Reportedly, the six-month"limited trial" will be judged on three criteria: consumption, brand awareness, and attribution.

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Created for CBeebies viewers, the series follows the Doctor, a young Time Lord, and his friends Hannah, Beastie, and Toast-IE as they embark on extraordinary adventures through time and space. Traveling aboard the iconic TARDIS, they encounter incredible creatures, discover amazing new worlds, and come face-to-face with legendarybrings the excitement of the Whoniverse to a new generation of fans.

Through action-packed, preschool-friendly stories, the series celebrates curiosity, courage, and kindness, encouraging young viewers to explore new ideas, solve problems, and embrace the unexpected. Families will be able to join the TARDIS Crew on unforgettable journeys where friendship, teamwork, and quick thinking can change everything.with the trusted storytelling and learning-through-play values of CBeebies, the series is set to introduce a whole new generation to one of the world's most iconic brands.

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