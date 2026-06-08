Titan Comics solicited covers by Flops for the upcoming Doctor Who: Circuit Breaker comic book using unofficial Dalek fan art

Doctor Who: Circuit Breaker Used Unofficial Dalek Fan Art For Covers Titan Comics solicited covers by Flops for the upcoming Doctor Who: Circuit Breaker comic book using unofficial Dalek fan artStar Wars: Shadow of Maul #4 hits stores Wednesday.

Captain Lawson's investigation into a gambling conspiracy leads him straight into a deadly collision course with Maul himself. The Fury of Firestorm #3: Lorraine hunts for Martin Stein to save Ronnie, but what secret rift tore them apart? Nuclear drama awaits! Jay & Silent Bob: Jays of Future Past #1 hits stores Wednesday.

Doctor Doom wants them dead, but Marvel's heroes have other plans. Snootchie bootchies! Black Flame's power surge threatens Kandor while Lena searches for Supergirl in this preview of Supergirl #14 hitting stores Wednesday! Matt Murdock faces a conspiracy he can't fully grasp in Daredevil #3.

Plus, Ben Urich returns! Friend or foe? Find out Wednesday! Titan Comics solicited covers by Flops for the upcoming Doctor Who: Circuit Breaker comic book using unofficial Dalek fan artRick and Morty Season 9: Here's Our S09E03"Rick Fu Hustle" Preview As Rick proves he's not a"people person," here's a preview for tonight's episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, S09E03:"Rick Fu Hustle.

"El Presidente reports on TNA releasing Steve Maclin and Myla Grace. Both wrestlers requested their freedom from the capitalist pigs, comrades! Earth, Wind & Fire: Questlove's HBO Doc Debuts Tonight: Here's a Look! Set to premiere on HBO tonight at 9 pm ET, here's our preview for Earth, Wind & Fire .





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