Reportedly, 4-6 production companies have made the BBC's Doctor Who tender shortlist, including Hat Trick Mercurio, BBC Studios, and more.

Reportedly, 4-6 production companies have made the BBC's Doctor Who tender shortlist, including Hat Trick Mercurio, BBC Studios, and more. Doctor Who’s next revival has reportedly narrowed to a shortlist of 4-6 production companies in the BBC tender process.

Hat Trick Mercurio, World Productions, STV Studios, and one BBC Studios-backed contender are named in the report. STV Studios is reportedly eyeing a move of Doctor Who production from Wales to Scotland as part of its pitch. The winning Doctor Who bidder is expected to be chosen by March 2027, with 12-18 months to relaunch the series.

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Earlier this month, the production companies pitching to be the next ones to steward the long-running show into another revival were notified that they made the tender shortlist. Now, though all parties involved declined to comment for the reporting,: Reportedly, BBC Studios has one production company still in contention . Reportedly, A24 UK, Playground, Mammoth Screen, New Pictures, Big Talk Studios, Expectation, and Quay Street did not bid.

The winning production company is expected to have"around 12-18 months to locate its Doctor and creative team, roll cameras and get the show back on the BBC.

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" Here's a rundown of the remainder of the, as of today, including the planned"finish line" of March 2027:"Award decision finalized and contract signed. Notification to unsuccessful Tenderers and announcement of the successful Tenderer.

" Next up, the shortlisted production companies start offer more tender details:: Award decision finalized and contract signed. Notification to unsuccessful Tenderers and announcement of the successful Tenderer.

In addition, further clarifications and documentation may be necessary, including a further shortlist, second interviews, best and final offers, and other requests. Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017. In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Tracker, Mayfair Witches, 3 Body Problem, Family Guy, SNL, Garfield, Doctor Who, Grammys, Slow Horses & more!

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"Reportedly, 4-6 production companies have made the BBC's Doctor Who tender shortlist, including Hat Trick Mercurio, BBC Studios, and more. In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Tracker, Mayfair Witches, 3 Body Problem, Family Guy, SNL, Garfield, Doctor Who, Grammys, Slow Horses & more! SNL US Cut For Time was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

NBC's Saturday Night Live star Jeremy Culhane posted a perfect response to Elon Musk's complaints about the SNL Cold Open this past weekend. Along with a preview of CBS's Harlan Coben's Final Twist, S02E07:"Blood in the Ozarks," we look at S02E08:"Trouble in the Panhandle.

"Here's a look at tonight's episode of NBC and Showrunner Josh Safran's Peter Krause and Hope Davis-starring Line of Fire, S01E08:"Besieged. "