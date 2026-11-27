Dr. Ramona Coelho warns lawmakers that Canada's MAID safeguards are inadequate and urges rejection of Bill C-41, citing two specific cases she alleges violated the Criminal Code.

Dr. Ramona Coelho, a family physician from London, Ontario, and adjunct research professor at Western University, testified before a House of Commons committee on Thursday regarding the integrity of Canada's Medical Assistance in Dying program. She argued that the current safeguards are insufficient and that Bill C-41 should not be passed, citing two specific cases she believes constitute gross violations of the Criminal Code. Coelho, a former member of Ontario's Medical Assistance in Dying oversight committee, asserted that these cases should have been referred to law enforcement immediately upon discovery.

Alleged Criminal Code Violations Involving MAID

Coelho detailed two unpublished cases that she described as illegal under current Canadian law, emphasizing that neither was reported to the police by the health review bodies. The first case involved a woman with a history of severe mental illness who underwent only a single assessment instead of the two independent assessments required by euthanasia legislation. Coelho noted that the post-mortem listed no physical abnormalities, which she stated was a clear violation of eligibility criteria since the patient had no physical diagnosis, only mental illness.

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The doctor expressed concern that the involvement of the organization Dying with Dignity and a reporter in this patient's journey created coercive influences that pressured her toward death. She highlighted that a neurologist had confirmed the absence of any physical condition, meaning the patient should not have qualified for the procedure. Coelho argued that the lack of physical pathology renders the eligibility assessment invalid under the existing legal framework.

The second case, which Coelho stated continues to haunt her, involved a man in his thirties who was previously deemed to lack the capacity to make treatment decisions. A relative had reportedly expressed disappointment when the man was initially found ineligible for medical assistance in dying. However, Coelho testified that the patient suddenly became eligible after several hospital meetings without any actual change in his health status or mental capacity.

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Family Influence and Lack of Patient Consent

Coelho revealed that nursing notes documented a request from a family member that the patient not be informed he could change his mind about the procedure. She described the situation as a conspiracy to end the man's life, noting that his health history previously indicated the family member had been abusing him. The doctor stressed that the absence of a change in the patient's clinical condition made the approval of the request legally and medically unjustifiable.

She argued that these incidents were excluded from official death review committee reports because they were frankly illegal. According to Coelho, the systemic failure to refer these cases to the police represents a breakdown in the oversight mechanisms designed to protect vulnerable individuals. She warned that such omissions undermine public trust and the rule of law within the healthcare system.

Opposition to Bill C-41 and Future Implications

Coelho's testimony occurred during hearings on Bill C-41, legislation that seeks to indefinitely extend prohibitions on medical assistance in dying for individuals whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness. Despite her opposition, she expressed devastation that the Liberal government might proceed with the bill as drafted. She stated that lawmakers should already be aware of the systemic issues plaguing the program based on the evidence she presented.

Canada's medical assistance in dying program has faced widespread scrutiny since its inception in 2016. While the previous Liberal government had approved expansions to include those with mental illnesses, it set a two-year extension deadline that was repeatedly pushed back. In October, Justice Minister Sean Fraser announced that the current government would not proceed with expanding eligibility for mentally ill but physically healthy patients.

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The deadline for this potential expansion was originally set to expire on March 17, 2027. However, thirteen practices involving doctor-involved killings had already been referred to their respective licensing colleges by December 2025 due to concerns identified in death reviews. Coelho's testimony adds to the growing body of evidence suggesting that the current regulatory framework is inadequate to prevent abuse or error in end-of-life decisions.