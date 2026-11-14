Doctor Strange Serves Doctor Doom As Sheriff In Battleworld

Marvel Comics lore reveals Doctor Strange becomes Doctor Doom's enforcer on Battleworld to preserve existence against the Beyonders, leading to his eventual betrayal in Secret Wars.

Jonathan Hickman's Time Runs Out storyline establishes a critical narrative turning point where Doctor Strange abandons traditional heroism to serve Doctor Doom as Sheriff of Battleworld. This decision arises from the collapsing Marvel multiverse and the existential threat posed by the Beyonders. Strange recognizes that conventional superhero morality cannot stop the incursions destroying reality.

Multiverse Collapse And The Beyonders Threat

As the multiverse disintegrates, Doctor Strange observes that neither the Illuminati nor the Avengers can prevent total extinction. During the preceding Time Runs Out arc, brilliant minds like Reed Richards and Tony Stark exhaust every scientific and ethical option. These incursions erase entire realities while the omnipotent Beyonders orchestrate the destruction.

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Doctor Strange eventually discovers that Victor von Doom hides the secret identity of Rabum Alal, the Great Destroyer. This entity spent years killing Molecule Men across parallel worlds before gathering survivors into a massive bomb intended for the Beyonders. Doom embraces the role of cosmic executioner to buy creation a fighting chance against annihilation.

Doctor Strange And The Molecule Man Alliance

Strange joins forces with Doom and the Molecule Man for a last stand before the final universes collide. He witnesses Owen Reece channel the Ivory Kings' godlike energy into Victor von Doom. This alliance allows Strange to support a ruthless monarch holding together the pieces of existence until a better world can be reborn.

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The Marvel multiverse collapse forces Strange to make the unthinkable choice of supporting Doctor Doom. This alliance ensures that at least a sliver of humanity survives the impending cosmic destruction. Strange understands that without Doom's iron grip, nothing would exist at all despite the tyranny involved.

Sheriff Strange Enforces Order On Battleworld

Following the creation of Battleworld, Doctor Strange accepts the role of Sheriff Strange. He becomes the supreme enforcer and right-hand magistrate of the realm based on the Isle of Agamotto. Strange leads the Thor Corps and mediates violent border disputes between rival barons such as Sinister, Apocalypse, and Maestro.

Whenever rebellions erupt or forbidden memories of the old multiverse resurface, Sheriff Strange arrives to restore stability. He bears the exhausting burden of keeping Victor von Doom's patchwork reality from tearing itself apart. Strange hides the sealed life raft of surviving Earth-616 heroes discovered years after Battleworld's creation.

Secret Wars Climax And Ultimate Betrayal

Strange locks away the mysterious vessel to prevent it from affecting the peace while he outwardly enforces Doom's every decree. He knows deep down that Victor is a tyrant whose rule will eventually crumble under his own pride. However, Strange realizes joining Doom is the only way to preserve existence during the collapse.

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After eight years of enforcing Battleworld's laws, Sheriff Strange turns against God Emperor Doom. This betrayal occurs during the explosive climax of Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribić's Secret Wars #4. Strange plays a key role in the Heroes' Secret Wars victory against the empire he once served.