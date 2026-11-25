Doctor Strange has witnessed multiple incursion events in the Multiverse Saga, threatening realities. This analysis explores the implications for Clea, Kang, and future Marvel Studios projects.

Doctor Strange has emerged as the central figure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's struggle against existential threats known as incursion events. These cataclysmic phenomena occur when two distinct universes collide, resulting in the total destruction of one or both realities. Unlike previous instances of universe destruction in the MCU, incursions represent a unique and deadly form of multiversal collapse that requires specific magical intervention to prevent.

Strange's Multiverse Experience and Tragedies

While incursions are a relatively new concept in the broader MCU narrative, Doctor Strange possesses the most extensive experience dealing with multiversal anomalies among all heroes. He stood at the center of the franchise's two major multiverse films, witnessing three distinct incursion events within a single movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness . This film detailed the catastrophic consequences of multiversal travel and the desperate measures required to survive.

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The first instance involved Earth-838, a universe led by a variant of Doctor Strange who was a former member of the Illuminati. This version of Strange had used dreamwalking to defeat Thanos, an action that inadvertently triggered an incursion event. Although the specific universes destroyed were not explicitly named, the result was severe enough that Black Bolt executed Strange 838 for his role in the disaster. This event established the lethal stakes of multiversal interference.

The second incident involved a variant known as Sinister Strange, who had been corrupted by the Darkhold. His own actions led to the destruction of his universe through an incursion event. Strange 199999, the protagonist, witnessed this collapse firsthand, reinforcing the pattern that powerful magical users are often the catalysts for these reality-ending events. These incidents highlight the inherent danger of meddling with the fabric of multiple realities.

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The Cliffhanger and Clea's Role

The final incursion event in the film was triggered by Strange 199999 himself. At the end of the movie, he was recruited by a powerful sorcerer who warned him that his actions had already caused an incursion. Strange then traveled into the Dark Dimension to attempt to fix the damage he had caused. This cliffhanger set the stage for future conflicts involving the sorcerer and the incursion he initiated.

Clea, played by Charlize Theron and niece of Dormammu, appeared in the film to seek Strange's assistance in stopping the incursion he caused. She arrived after the event had already begun, having witnessed the dangers involved. Her presence suggests that the ongoing conflict with Kang the Conqueror may be linked to these multiversal threats, as she is a key figure in Strange's magical education and battles.

Kang's Warning and Future Implications

Before Jonathan Majors was ousted from Marvel Studios, Kang the Conqueror was established as the main villain of the Multiverse Saga. In Loki , a variant known as He Who Remains mentioned that the Multiversal War between his variants had caused many incursions. This implies that both Kang and He Who Remains have witnessed such events before their MCU debuts, giving them unique insight into the threat.

Although the MCU has moved past Kang following production changes, the legacy of the Multiversal War remains. The threat was wrapped up off-screen, but the consequences of that war, including the incursion events, continue to shape the narrative. Doctor Strange's history with these events makes him a crucial player in any future conflicts, even if he aligns with other powers like Victor Von Doom.

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There is a possibility that Clea may never appear again due to the extensive changes since the 2022 release. However, her recruitment of Strange could be the key to resolving the incursion he started. Marvel Studios must now navigate these multiversal complexities while introducing new characters and threats. The focus on incursions provides a clear narrative thread for the next phase of the MCU, linking past events to future stories.

Impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The introduction of incursion events has fundamentally changed the stakes in the MCU. Heroes can no longer rely on simple victories; they must manage the stability of multiple realities. Doctor Strange's repeated encounters with these events position him as the primary defender against such threats. His actions in previous films have direct consequences for the current multiversal landscape.

As Marvel Studios moves forward, the resolution of the incursion started by Strange 199999 will likely be a central plot point. The involvement of Clea and the potential return of other sorcerers will be critical to success. The legacy of Kang's Multiversal War continues to haunt the present, with incursions serving as a tangible reminder of the dangers posed by multiversal conflict. The narrative will need to balance these high stakes with character-driven stories.