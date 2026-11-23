Doctor Stitch tops Bleeding Cool daily roundup on November 23rd 2026 alongside Hot Toys and Mattel releases.

Doctor Stitch emerged as the dominant story in the comic book news cycle on November 23rd 2026 according to Bleeding Cool daily analytics. The publication Lying In The Gutters ranked the character at the top of its most-read list for that specific date. This placement highlights the enduring interest in comic book industry updates and character-driven narratives among readers.

Doctor Stitch Tops Bleeding Cool Daily List

The daily editorial summary known as Lying In The Gutters serves as a comprehensive runaround of the most popular stories from the previous day. Founded seventeen years ago and building upon a seventeen-year history of industry gossip prior to that digital launch Bleeding Cool has established itself as a longstanding authority in pop culture reporting. The platform continues to track reader engagement to identify which topics generate the most significant attention within the community.

Also read Rob Liefeld's Newmen, in The Daily LITG, 22nd of November 2026

Doctor Stitch claimed the number one spot in this daily ranking indicating a high level of reader engagement. The story preceded other major updates from DC and Marvel publishers. Readers also engaged with content regarding Mad Cave and various industry solicitations. The prominence of this specific story underscores the dynamic nature of news consumption in the graphic novel sector.

New Collectibles And Character Designs Gain Traction

Alongside the top story the roundup featured significant updates from major toy manufacturers and character designers. Hot Toys released a new exclusive figure that gives Stitch a Doctor Doom makeover. This collectible features soft light-blue plush fabric paired with a removable silver mask and a dark green velvet cloak.

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Hot Toys also introduced a brand-new 1/6th scale Lord Doom Collectible Figure. This figure is inspired by the concept art appearance of the villain in the film Avengers: Doomsday. The release caters to collectors seeking accurate representations of cinematic designs. The attention to detail in these releases continues to drive interest in high-end merchandise.

Mattel And Blokees Expand DC Action Figure Lines

Mattel added Tactical Strike Batman to its DC Premier Wave 3 collection. This figure features 22 points of articulation and is designed for fans of the DC universe. The company also introduced a new Nightwing figure to its DC Premier collection. This 6.5-inch action figure comes with escrima sticks and cannon accessories for enhanced playability.

Blokees launched its DC Comics Legend Edition model kit series with The Flash. The kit is 7 inches long and contains 324 pieces. It offers up to 79 points of articulation allowing for detailed display options. These releases demonstrate the continued expansion of the collectible market for comic book heroes.

Industry Tributes And Future Solicitations Announced

The daily news also highlighted the passing of cartoonist and Spitting Image co-creator Peter Fluck. He died at the age of 85. Tributes to his work were included in the day's highlights. His contributions to animation and comics left a lasting mark on the industry.

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Looking ahead publishers are announcing solicitations for future releases. Ignition Press February 2027 solicits are led by The Caretaker issue 1 by Jeremy Lambert and Claire Roe. Vault Comics announced Agents Arcana with Paul Cornell. Mad Cave listed Death Ward by Benjamin Percy and Hernán González. These announcements provide a roadmap for upcoming titles in the coming months.