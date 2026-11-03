Doctor Reveals the No. 1 Overlooked Part of a Fitness Routine

In TODAY.com’s Expert Tip of the Day, Dr. Cedrek McFadden reveals the importance of muscle repair, and how and when to hydrate and fuel your body properly.

More isn’t always better, and pushing harder won’t always reap better results. This is especially important when it comes to exercise, says Dr. Cedrek McFadden, a board-certified colorectal surgeon and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville.

“When you’re exercising, what you’re really doing is putting stress on your body, which is a good thing,” McFadden tells TODAY.com. It’s through this stress that we build strength, work up our endurance and shape our physiques. But in order to continue adapting to that stress, you eventually have to stop and take a break. And these breaks, says McFadden, can make or break your progress.

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An exercise routine is incomplete without scheduled time for recovery, whatever that looks like — and recovery can look like many things, says McFadden. Our bodies need a period during which they can heal and bounce back from the stress imposed on them during workout sessions. McFadden is sure to point out that he’s no fitness trainer or bodybuilder, but he understands the ramifications of a body pushed to its limits.

, so depriving yourself of adequate rest can suppress that progress, says McFadden. Plus, when you’re exercising, “you’re also putting demands on your heart and your cardiovascular system, your nervous system your energy stores. ” The time to set aside for recovery is when those systems reset and when our bodies replenish their glycogen stores, a form of glucose which acts as the body’s main energy source.

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Working your muscles and joints too much in quick succession can lead to injuries which can result in immobility and pain. In some cases, you might even need surgery. Recovery is also vital for your mental state, McFadden adds. An avid cyclist and runner, recovery offers him time for a mental reset.

“For me, it’s like making sure that exercise doesn’t feel like a chore,” he says. “If you’re constantly exhausted or tired, and your knee hurts because you’re overusing it, you’re not going to probably stick . ” So, if exercise is something you want in your life for the rest of your life, recovery simply isn’t optional.

You can recover in a few ways, says McFadden, and doing it properly doesn’t require any fancy equipment, costly purchases or confining yourself to your bed or your couch for hours at a time. You can still move your body; you just have to know how. While you’re sleeping is when a lot of the work done during your workout actually pays off. It’s when your muscles grow, and your injuries repair themselves, says McFadden.

Adults should aim for at leastThe macro and micronutrients you eat matter no matter what. But on days you’re recovering, you’ll want to prioritizeHow long you need to recover depends on how intense your workouts are, and whether you’re feeling especially sore or dealing with aches and pains. Recovery is all about “finding just what that balance is for you, and that’s really the goal,” says McFadden.

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