Lara Trump

The president has had an unusually high number of medical checkups over the past year, while the White House is releasing less information than ever.

President Donald Trump’s refusal to release the results of his latest physical exam is sparking fresh concerns about what the White House may be hiding. A prominent cardiologist warned that the administration’s silence is fueling growing doubts about the president’s fitness for office.

“It’s unimaginable to me that the White House would not release a statement about the president’s health—even the most basic statement,” Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor of medicine at The George Washington University and the cardiologist of former Vice President Dick Cheney,“It’s going to really spark concerns about the president’s fitness for office if the White House refuses to disclose his medical report. ” Afterward, the 79-year-old president declared on Truth Social that “Everything checked out PERFECTLY.

”Despite promising a medical summary within days, the White House has yet to release any details on the president’s health. The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment. Tamilore Oshikanlu The White House has attributed the bruising to Trump’s aspirin use and frequent handshakes, while doctors last year diagnosed him with chronic venous insufficiency after photos showed swelling around his ankles.

His physician has previously said a rash on Trump’s neck was linked to a skin treatment, though no further details were provided.

“It would imply that there is information they don’t want the public to hear,” Reiner told CNN. February poll by Reuters/IpsosBut the president continues to insist he is in peak physical and mental condition, while aides have brushed off concerns about his fitness and pointed to his demanding work schedule as evidence of his stamina.

“It’s 9:30 PM on a Saturday night and President Trump is still in the Oval Office working hard for the American people,” White House Communications Director Steven Cheung





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