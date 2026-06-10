Doctor in Matthew Perry Ketamine Case Appeals Sentence, Claims He Acted as Drug Dealer

Dr. Salvador Plasencia, convicted for his role in the events leading to Matthew Perry's death, is appealing his 30‑month sentence by arguing he should have been treated as a drug dealer rather than a physician. The appeal cites sentencing disparities with co‑defendants and denies any fiduciary relationship with Perry.

One of the physicians convicted in the Matthew Perry ketamine case is challenging his 30‑month prison term with a bold legal argument. Dr. Salvador Plasencia , 44, has submitted filings to the United States Court of Appeal s for the Ninth Circuit asserting that he operated essentially as a drug dealer rather than a treating physician for the actor, who died in October 2023.

The documents, obtained by Daily Mail, reveal that Plasencia-known to some clients as "Dr. P"-was sentenced in December to 30 months behind bars followed by two years of supervised release. Earlier, he had pleaded guilty to four counts of ketamine distribution. Perry, aged 54, drowned in his Los Angeles home's jacuzzi after a ketamine overdose. Plasencia's appeal contends that Perry was not seeking legitimate medical care but was instead looking for a steady supply of ketamine.

Therefore, his lawyers argue, he should have been sentenced as a street‑level dealer, not as a doctor betraying a patient's trust. Daily Mail has reached out to Perry's representatives for comment but has not yet received a response. Plasencia also raises a disparity claim, insisting his punishment is harsher than that imposed on co‑defendants Dr. Mark Chavez and Erik Fleming.

Chavez received eight months of home confinement and three years of supervised release; Fleming was sentenced to two years in prison plus three years of supervised release. In the appellate brief, Plasencia's team writes: "While appellant did occupy a position of trust as a physician, he did not abuse that position in committing the drug trafficking offenses.

Mr. Perry saw appellant for what he was in this case, namely, a drug dealer who happened to have an 'M.D.' after his name. There was no fiduciary relationship in existence and Perry did not grant appellant any discretion as a treating physician.

" The filings further argue that Plasencia "did not need to rely upon medical training or special skills" when supplying ketamine. During the December sentencing, U.S. District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett told Plasencia, "You took a Hippocratic oath to do no harm, but you did harm.

" The judge noted that he exploited Perry's addiction for profit, raking in about $55,000. Plasencia, who broke down in tears and apologized to Perry's mother Suzanne Morrison, wore a dark‑blue suit and tie as he fought back emotion. Perry had been using ketamine legally as a treatment for depression, but the court found that Plasencia administered the drug without a legitimate medical purpose. Perry's mother and stepfather Keith Morrison submitted a searing victim impact statement describing their profound grief.

They called Plasencia "among the most culpable of all" and compared him to "greedy jackals" who swooped in to feed the actor's addiction. Their letter asked, "How do you measure grief? Can you possibly provide any rational accounting? The bottom falling out?

Yes, that.

" They painted a picture of a family fighting to save their son, only to have their efforts undone by those who profited from his struggles. A separate victim impact statement noted that sometimes crimes are easier to understand if committed in the heat of passion or by a drug dealer who knowingly risks prison.

"But … a doctor? Who trades on respect, and trust?

" they wrote. "No one alive and in touch with the world at all could have been unaware of Matthew's struggles. " Plasencia's appeal now seeks to reclassify his conduct as purely that of a dealer, hoping for a reduction in his sentence. The case highlights the intersection of celebrity, addiction, and medical ethics.

Perry's death shocked fans and brought renewed scrutiny to the use of ketamine as a mental‑health treatment. Prosecutors argued that Plasencia and others supplied the actor with excessive doses, contributing to his fatal overdose. The appeal's central claim-that Perry understood he was buying drugs from a dealer who happened to be a doctor-could influence how courts treat medical professionals who cross ethical lines. If the Ninth Circuit accepts that argument, it might affect sentencing guidelines for similar cases.

Meanwhile, the victim‑impact letters from Perry's parents underscore the personal devastation left behind, framing the conduct not as a simple drug sale but as a betrayal of the physician's oath. The outcome of the appeal will be closely watched by both legal experts and those advocating for stronger oversight of controlled‑substance prescribing





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Matthew Perry Ketamine Dr. Salvador Plasencia Appeal Sentence Drug Dealer Ninth Circuit Victim Impact Statement Medical Ethics Addiction

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