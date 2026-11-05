Doctor Doom Themed Food Tie-Ins Span Fast Food And Beverage Chains

Explore the extensive lineup of Marvel-themed food and drink promotions linked to Doctor Doom, featuring collaborations with Jack in the Box, Whopper, KFC, Dunkin, and Dave and Busters.

The release of new Marvel entertainment properties has triggered a massive wave of corporate food partnerships, with fast-food chains and beverage retailers launching extensive merchandise and menu items inspired by the villainous Doctor Doom. From green-colored condiments to themed cocktails, these tie-ins aim to capture the attention of global consumers eager to engage with the franchise through their diet.

Jack in the Box Sauce and Meal Bundles

Jack in the Box is driving its promotion with a new Assemble Sauce, although the specific flavor profile remains undisclosed by the brand. This condiment joins the reissued Mutant Marinara and the rebranded Fantastic Buttermilk Ranch, which is noted to be identical to their standard ranch dressing but with a new name.

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These sauces are central to the Doomsday Dipping Box, a meal bundle that includes two tacos, mozzarella sticks, popcorn chicken, and curly fries. Each order comes with a blind-bagged magnet, allowing customers to collect all eight pieces to assemble a complete movie scene.

Indian Market Green Garlic Sauce Offerings

In India, Burger King represents the license with a Spicy Green Garlic Sauce applied to both veggie and chicken versions of the Whopper, adhering to local dietary customs by excluding beef. This sauce is also featured on the Loki Molten Cheese Burger, which utilizes a fried cheese patty.

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Further menu additions include the Cyclops Soft Paneer Burger and the Magneto Crunchy Chicken Burger, both incorporating the same spicy green garlic element. The promotional range extends to Thor Thunder chicken nuggets and Gambit boneless chicken bites, ensuring broad coverage of the character roster.

KFC Doom Cola Sauce and Colonel Sanders Figurines

KFC is introducing a Doom Burger with a black bun, accompanied by Smoky Green Mayo and Doom Cola Sauce. Customers can also purchase green Doom Dust to sprinkle over fried chicken pieces, loaded fries, or mozzarella sticks, with uncertainty remaining regarding the specific taste interaction of these green powders.

The promotion includes five collectible figurines of Colonel Sanders dressed as various Marvel characters. Dessert options feature the Doom Shake, a vanilla milkshake with chocolate and peppermint or Green Apple sauce and chocolate cookie crumb, alongside the Doom Supreme Fizz drink containing sparkling lemonade and boba pearls.

Dunkin Coffee Flavors and Dave and Busters Rebrand

Dunkin is offering caffeine-based tie-ins including an extra-caffeinated ground blend for Doctor Doom and canned lattes featuring Thing and Gambit. Other characters are represented through flavored lattes, while the menu includes the Iced Captain'ccino and Doom's Orders Energy drink.

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Channing Tatum appears in commercials promoting these items, alongside H.E.R.B.I.E. collectibles. Dave and Busters is executing a temporary rebrand as Doom and Busters, featuring themed cocktails like the Doomsday's Dominion and special double-point events for members during selected Doom Hours.

Broader Confectionery and Engagement Trends

The marketing push extends to M&Ms, which have released superhero-themed wrappers with deliberate color mismatches, such as Yellow M&Ms dressed as Doctor Doom. These candy wrappers serve as a low-cost entry point for fans to engage with the brand's visual identity without altering the product taste.

These diverse corporate strategies highlight the commercial scale of the franchise, with consumers facing a wide array of green-themed and villain-inspired food options across multiple international markets and dining categories.