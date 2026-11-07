Doctor Doom Targets Avengers and Fantastic Four in Multiverse Saga Climax

Doctor Doom abducts Hulk and targets Thor, Loki, and the Fantastic Four. Shuri and Namor join the fight against Victor von Doom's existential threat in the new Marvel film.

Victor von Doom has moved beyond political maneuvering to initiate direct hostilities against the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most powerful figures. In a recent mid-credits scene from the latest film, Bruce Banner, also known as the Hulk and portrayed by Mark Ruffalo, is shown being forcibly abducted from military custody by Doom. The antagonist explicitly states that he has come to collect Banner, signaling a clear intent to either recruit the gamma-powered hero for a covert team or eliminate him to remove a significant obstacle from the upcoming multiversal conflict.

Doctor Doom Neutralizes Key Avengers

Doom's strategic targeting extends well beyond the Hulk, suggesting that major heroes like Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch played by Elizabeth Olsen, and Carol Danvers, Captain Marvel portrayed by Brie Larson, are being kept offscreen. This narrative choice explains their conspicuous absence from the film's confirmed roster of characters, indicating that Doom has already dealt with these heavy hitters or is preparing to neutralize them separately. By removing these powerful entities from the battlefield, Doom ensures that the heroes who remain face a significantly imbalanced playing field.

Also read Marvel Studios Addresses Robert Downey Jr. Casting as Doctor Doom

Doctor Doom Vs. Fantastic Four

The film establishes a deep personal history between Doom and the Fantastic Four, specifically Reed Richards, portrayed by Pedro Pascal, and Sue Storm, played by Vanessa Kirby. Dialogue in the trailers reveals that Doom was once a close friend to the couple, and there is a period where they do not view him as an outright enemy. Reed Richards is particularly horrified upon learning of Doom's villainous actions, highlighting the emotional complexity of their relationship. However, Doom likely anticipated this hesitation and has made plans to neutralize the family of heroes, directing particular animosity toward Richards, whom he obsessively hates in the source material.

Shuri And Wakanda Resources

Shuri, portrayed by Letitia Wright, emerges as one of the most dangerous opponents for Doom due to her unparalleled scientific intellect. Following the death of Queen Ramonda, played by Angela Bassett, Shuri inherited her heroic mantle and allowed M'Baku, played by Winston Duke, to assume the role of king. Shuri retains the same level of scientific knowledge as Reed Richards, making her a critical asset in understanding and countering Doom's technology. As the only character from the confirmed 616-universe roster with comparable scientific prowess, she is positioned to lead the scientific response to Doom's threats.

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Doctor Doom Vs. Multiversal Powers

Thor and Loki present unique challenges to Doom's plans to remake existence in his own image. At the end of his series, Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, took it upon himself to hold the infinite timelines and worlds of the multiverse together. This action presumably makes him the most powerful and influential character in the multiverse, as its current form exists only because of his intervention. Doom must presumably seize these newfound powers from Loki if he intends to execute his grand design, likely leading to a central conflict between the two characters.

Alliance With Talokan

Shuri's diplomatic efforts have created an uneasy alliance with the underwater nation of Talokan, a truce that hinges on Namor's respect for her. Although Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta, was responsible for killing Queen Ramonda, the peace between Wakanda and Talokan remains intact due to Shuri's influence. If Doom is able to neutralize Shuri, there is virtually no guarantee that one of Earth's most powerful nations will remain on the heroes' side. This potential fracture in alliances underscores the strategic brilliance of Doom's approach to dismantling the hero coalition.

The Sentry And The Void

The film also introduces significant new threats through Robert Reynolds, portrayed by Lewis Pullman, who possesses the superhuman personalities of The Sentry and The Void. Reynolds demonstrated physical strength that easily overpowered his future teammates, suggesting his power level matches or exceeds most other characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Void persona, in particular, possesses the devastating ability to access and manipulate painful memories, engulfing targets in an altered reality shaped by depressed emotions. This psychological and physical threat adds another layer of complexity to Doom's campaign, forcing heroes to contend with both external force and internal trauma.