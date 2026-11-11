Doctor Doom's MCU Return Rewrites Timeline Ahead of Avengers: Doomsday

Robert Downey Jr. returns as Doctor Doom in a VisionQuest post‑credits scene that rewrites his Earth‑616 debut, setting up a new multiversal arc before Avengers: Doomsday.

Robert Downey Jr. has stepped back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom, a move that not only signals a new villain for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday but also rewrites the character's earlier appearances in the shared universe. The surprise post‑credits scene in VisionQuest's finale shows Doom resurrecting the Scarlet Witch, a moment that pushes his Earth‑616 debut back to 2024 in the MCU timeline.

Doctor Doom's Return and Timeline Shift

The VisionQuest finale, released on Disney+, features a post‑credits sequence that was not previewed by the press. In the scene, Doom lifts the ruins of Mount Wundagore, which had fallen on the Scarlet Witch, and brings her back to life. This action places Doom's first Earth‑616 appearance in 2024, immediately after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, rather than the previously assumed 2028 timeline.

Also read Doctor Doom Debuts in VisionQuest Finale, Prepping Avengers: Doomsday

How the Retcon Works in the MCU

Marvel Studios has hinted that Doom mastered multiversal time travel, allowing him to slip into Earth‑616 without detection. One theory suggests that Doom used his powers to resurrect the Scarlet Witch and then transported her to his own reality, explaining why the character was absent in later stories. Another theory posits that Doom, like Tony Stark, cracked time travel and returned to 2024 to perform the resurrection after his arrival in the main universe following Spider‑Man: Brand New Day.

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Impact on Upcoming Films and Fan Theories

The retcon sets up a new narrative thread for Avengers: Doomsday, where Doom will wield both magic and technology. Fans now speculate that his presence will alter the course of the Multiverse Saga, potentially affecting Kang the Conqueror's role and the fate of other heroes. The new timeline also raises questions about Doom's interactions with characters such as Bruce Banner, who he captured in a post‑credits scene of Avengers: Endgame Encore.

Future MCU Developments

Marvel Studios plans to release additional Doctor Doom appearances through post‑credits scenes in upcoming releases, solidifying his place in the franchise. The next major event will be Avengers: Doomsday, scheduled for release in 2026, where Doom's powers are expected to play a pivotal role in the battle against the multiversal threat. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see how the retcon influences the overarching story arc and the character's integration into the main continuity.