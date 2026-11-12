Doctor Doom Resurrects Scarlet Witch in VisionQuest Post-Credits

Marvel Studios confirms Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom has revived Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, linking her directly to the Hulk and establishing a dark alliance for the upcoming Avengers Doomsday movie.

Marvel Studios has officially confirmed the return of Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch in the latest installment of the MCU television lineup, revealing a critical connection between the sorceress and Mark Ruffalo's Hulk. This development directly sets up the character's role in the highly anticipated December release of Avengers Doomsday, where Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom appears to be assembling a team of powerful assets.

Resurrection And Doom's Strategy

The post-credits scene of the VisionQuest finale reveals that Doctor Doom resurrected Wanda Maximoff immediately following her sacrificial death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. During this encounter, Doom explicitly informed Wanda that her immense magical power would become his possession, a declaration that mirrors his earlier actions involving Bruce Banner. This sequence suggests a calculated strategy by the ruler of Latveria to absorb or control the abilities of the multiverse's most formidable entities.

Also read Doctor Doom Captures Scarlet Witch in VisionQuest Season 1 Finale

The Hulk Connection Revealed

Marvel has drawn a direct parallel between the abduction of Bruce Banner and the resurrection of Wanda Maximoff, highlighting a consistent methodology employed by Victor von Doom. In a previous post-credits sequence from Avengers Endgame Encore, Downey's character approached Banner after the events of Spider-Man Brand New Day, stating he had come to collect him. The similarities between that interaction and the recent VisionQuest scene indicate that Doom is systematically gathering specific heroes to augment his own capabilities.

Mind Control And Latverian Witches

Speculation regarding the nature of Doom's acquisition is bolstered by the presence of mysterious Latverian witches in the Avengers Doomsday trailer, one of whom wears distinctive red robes similar to Wanda's signature attire. This visual clue supports the theory that the sorceress may be under a mind control spell, an ability she has mastered and which Doom may now wield after resurrecting her. Such a scenario would allow the villain to command her reality-warping powers without the risk of her independent will interfering with his plans.

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Loki As The Next Target

With the resurrection of Scarlet Witch secured, attention shifts to Tom Hiddleston's Loki as a potential next target for Doctor Doom's collection of powerful beings. Loki's role as the God of Stories involves protecting the multiversal branches of Yggdrasil, positioning him as a key obstacle or asset in Doom's campaign to reshape the multiverse. The trailers suggest that Loki has had significantly less screen time than other characters, raising the possibility that he may be removed from the equation entirely to gain his multiversal authority.

Preparing For Avengers Doomsday

As the December release of Avengers Doomsday approaches, Marvel Studios is gradually revealing the composition of the antagonistic forces opposing the combined might of the Avengers and the Fantastic Four. The inclusion of powerful characters from the X-Men and other squads, such as Thor, Sentry, and Magneto, indicates a conflict of unprecedented scale. By securing Wanda and potentially Loki, Doctor Doom is building a roster capable of challenging these combined superhero teams, setting the stage for a definitive confrontation in the next major cinematic event.