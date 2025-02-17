Doctor Doom Kills Off Two Classic Captain America Villains

Marvel's One World Under Doom #1 sees Doctor Doom take control of the Earth and eliminate two of Captain America's most notorious enemies, the Red Skull and Baron Zemo. Doom's ruthless actions demonstrate his commitment to his own vision for a world dominated by him.

Warning: contains spoilers for One World Under Doom #1! The rumors are true: Marvel just killed off two classic foes of Captain America . For over 80 years, Captain America has faced down grave threats to the country and Earth, but two stand above the rest: the Red Skull and Baron Zemo . Both villains are ruthless fascists who murder indiscriminately. Yet now, in One World Under Doom #1, both of these villains meet brutal ends.

One World Under Doom #1 is written by Ryan North and drawn by RB Silva. Doctor Doom has somehow seized control over every nation on Earth. Opposing Doom is Baron Zemo, who marshals his HYDRA forces to march on Latveria. Shortly afterward, Zemo seemingly allies himself with Doom. However, it is all a ruse, as Doom in reality killed Zemo and replaced him with a robot. As Doom slaughters the HYDRA soldiers, he confesses to not only killing Zemo, but also the Red Skull. Both men were “proud, unrepentant Nazis” who posed a threat to Doom’s vision for the world.





