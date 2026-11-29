Doctor Doom possesses Michael Collins during the Apollo 11 mission to land the command module on the Moon, aiming to claim Latverian heritage for the first lunar touchdown in Marvel Comics.

Doctor Doom has executed his most ambitious historical alteration yet by seizing control of the Apollo 11 mission in the Marvel Comics limited series Doomquest. The renowned villain, currently possessing the body of astronaut Michael Collins, intentionally diverted the Columbia command module from its orbital path to force a landing on the lunar surface. This drastic action is part of a calculated scheme to establish Latveria n sovereignty over the first human foothold on the Moon, thereby rewriting global history to favor his homeland.

Doctor Doom Seizes Columbia Command Module

In issue number six of the series, written by Ryan North with art by Francesco Mobili, Doctor Doom demonstrates his ruthless determination to override established historical events. After learning he occupies the body of Michael Collins, who originally stayed in orbit while Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked on the Moon, Doom immediately takes manual control of the Columbia spacecraft. He maneuvers the vehicle out of its stable orbit, directly defying the original mission parameters designed for a command module that was never engineered for atmospheric entry or surface impact.

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To ensure his plan proceeds without interference from Mission Control in Houston, Texas, Doom utilizes his supernatural abilities to mute the communication channels. This silence prevents ground officials from detecting the unauthorized descent of the vessel. Despite the lack of landing gear and the extreme risks involved, Doctor Doom remains confident in his abilities. He asserts that gravity, working in concert with the laws of physics, will guarantee his safe arrival on the lunar surface, ensuring that a citizen of Latveria becomes the first person to step onto the Moon.

Doomquest Timeline Manipulation Mechanism

The chaotic events of Doomquest began when Doctor Doom attempted to travel back to the Paris Peace Talks in 1919. His objective was to manipulate the post-World War I outcome to elevate Latveria's political standing on the world stage. However, Reed Richards, also known as Mister Fantastic from the era of Galactus, intercepted Doom's time travel device. Richards modified the technology, causing Doom to be ejected into the timeline of the Titanic in April 1912 instead of his intended destination.

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Doom did not remain stuck in the sinking ship forever. He employed dark magic to break the temporal barrier trapping his consciousness. Before escaping, he leveraged the crisis to force the world to send aid and resources to Latveria in exchange for preserving the lives of the Titanic passengers. Unlike previous instances where the timeline reset, this alteration persisted. Later, while inhabiting the body of George Washington in 1775, Doom overthrew King George III and merged the United States and Great Britain into a singular entity called Greater Latveria. Now, the Apollo 11 incident represents his most significant retcon to Marvel lore to date.

Fantastic Four and Avengers Pursue Time Traveling Villain

Doctor Doom's actions extend beyond simple historical observation; he is actively rewriting the past to cement Latveria's legacy. After the Apollo 11 landing, he intends to convince the world that Michael Collins possessed Latverian heritage, thereby claiming an esteemed place for his nation in human space exploration history. This pattern of intervention has alarmed the heroes of the Marvel Universe. The Fantastic Four from the Galactus era discovered Doom's true plot and managed to send a warning message to their present-day counterparts.

This warning has triggered a coordinated response across the multiverse. The current Fantastic Four, alongside the Avengers, X-Men, and Spider-Man, are now tasked with pursuing Doctor Doom through time. They must prevent him from finalizing these drastic changes to reality. The series explores how Doom's interference in various eras, from the Titanic to the American Revolution, has created a web of altered histories that only a united team of superheroes can hope to untangle. Doomquest #6 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, December 2 by Marvel Comics.