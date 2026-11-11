Doctor Doom Debuts in VisionQuest Finale, Prepping Avengers: Doomsday

The VisionQuest season finale introduced Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr., hinting at his central role in upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. Fans examine the actor's voice and the story's implications for the MCU multiverse.

The VisionQuest finale, streamed on Disney+ on November 13, ended with a post‑credits scene that saw Robert Downey Jr. take on the role of Doctor Doom. This appearance sets up the villain for a major role in the next Avengers film, Avengers: Doomsday, scheduled for theatres on December 18.

Doctor Doom's MCU Return Is Explained

The MCU had originally planned to focus on Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror in its Multiverse Saga. After Majors was no longer attached, Marvel shifted the narrative toward Doctor Doom, a character rarely featured as a central antagonist. Downey's cameo in The Fantastic Four: First Steps and a brief appearance in Avengers: Endgame Encore are two of the few times the character has appeared in the MCU before VisionQuest.

Also read Marvel Avengers Doomsday Synopsis Reveals Multiverse Collision and Doctor Doom Threat

Fans Question the Voice Match

Although Downey voiced Doctor Doom before, many viewers noted that the voice in the VisionQuest clip sounded slightly different from the trailers for Avengers: Doomsday. Rotten Tomatoes and social media threads mention the discrepancy, but no report suggests a different actor is used. Marve insiders say sound editors are experimenting with vocal modulation to find the most commanding tone for Doom.

Advertisement

Implications for the Multiverse Storyline

The post‑credits scene follows the death of Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with Doctor Doom lifting Mount Wundagore and resurrecting Wanda Maximoff. This sets up a direct connection between the VisionQuest narrative and Avengers: Doomsday, where the trio of Vision, Billy Maximoff, and Draekon may confront Doom's plans. The next screen release, Avengers: Endgame Encore on Disney+, will provide a clearer audio comparison of Doom's voice across projects.

What's Ahead for Marvel Fans

Marvel will continue to weave Doctor Doom into the franchise's overarching multiverse plot. Fans can expect to see his character appear more fully in Avenger: Doomsday, while the VisionQuest saga concludes with the united family searching for meaning. The Marvel Studios community remains active in discussing the villain's role and voice, ensuring ongoing speculation ahead of the September release of Avengers: Doomsday.