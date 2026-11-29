Doctor Doom made a surprise appearance at WWE Survivor Series, triggering technical difficulties to promote the upcoming Avengers Doomsday movie and exclusive WWE merchandise.

WWE hosted its annual Survivor Series event on Saturday night, delivering a major surprise when Doctor Doom crashed the broadcast to promote the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday. The premium live event, which has been a staple of professional wrestling since its debut in 1987, featured traditional five-on-five matches and two WarGames matches enclosed in steel cages. This special appearance marked a significant crossover between the WWE Universe and the Marvel Universe, orchestrated by Disney -owned companies.

Doctor Doom Arrival and Technical Glitch

During a segment where John Cena emerged to announce that Kevin Owens would wrestle in the upcoming John Cena Classic, the telecast experienced technical difficulties. The arena lights turned green as Doctor Doom appeared on a platform in front of the crowd. He declared, "You are witness to the arrival of Doom. I am Doom. All roads lead to Doomsday!" This dramatic entrance captivated both wrestling and comic book fans alike.

Also read WWE SmackDown Results (11/27/26): A Surprising Title Change Before Survivor Series

Exclusive WWE Title Belts and Merchandise

Following the introduction of Doctor Doom, the broadcast cut to a display of five WWE Signature Series Title belts featuring Marvel logos. Four of the belts showcased designs for the X-Men, Fantastic Four, Doctor Doom, and Avengers: Doomsday. A fifth belt featured a green background with Doctor Doom's mystical symbols. These exclusive items are available for purchase at WWEshop.com and retail for close to $700 each.

Corporate Synergy Between WWE and Marvel

This collaboration makes logical sense as both WWE and Marvel Studios are owned by Disney. The event aired on ESPN, another Disney property, allowing for cross-promotion of the movie and merchandise. The strategy aims to drive sales of themed products while celebrating the release of Avengers: Doomsday, which hits theaters on December 18. This partnership highlights the growing integration of entertainment properties under one corporate umbrella.

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Dwayne Johnson Teases Retirement Possibility

WWE Survivor Series also saw the return of Dwayne Johnson, who debuted in the company 30 years ago. During his appearance, he teased a possible retirement from wrestling. Johnson recently shared a photo of himself at the Marvel Studios offices, further blurring the lines between his roles in film and professional wrestling. His appearance added another layer of excitement to the event.

Impact on Fans and Future Expectations

The surprise appearance of Doctor Doom generated significant buzz among fans and media outlets. WWE fans expressed excitement over the seamless integration of Marvel characters into the broadcast. The event successfully merged two distinct fanbases, creating a unique viewing experience. This crossover sets the stage for potential future collaborations between WWE and Marvel Studios, leveraging the popularity of both brands to enhance audience engagement.