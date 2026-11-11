Doctor Doom: Anthony Mackie Jokes About Robert Downey Jr. Fight Scenes

Anthony Mackie says Robert Downey Jr. does not fight as Doctor Doom, a joke that hints at how stunt doubles may handle the Marvel villain's action scenes on set.

The stakes could not be higher, both on screen and off. In the Marvel Comics storyline the article describes, the Avengers, New Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men, and the kingdoms of Wakanda and Talokan all fight to avoid annihilation from the incursions wiping out the multiverse. Into that breach steps Doctor Doom, an enigmatic figure who is trying to claim remnants of the Marvel Multiverse as his own in order to forge a new reality of his making. Robert Downey Jr. is set to play Doom in his MCU debut.

The casting has drawn considerable hype, and fans have raised many questions about how Downey will play the villain and what kind of lore will be built around him. One cast member who may know the answer is Anthony Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson, the new Captain America. Mackie was recently asked whether it was epic going toe-to-toe with Downey as Doom while filming on set.

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Mackie's reply is likely to stir some fans. He said, in substance, that no, because it was not Downey in the fight at all, adding that Robert does not fight. The video of the exchange makes clear that Mackie was being flippant, a style he is known for in interviews. In a more serious answer, Mackie praised the fun of making Marvel movies and the chance to reunite with former co-stars he has not seen since the previous crossover films.

Mackie Describes the Reunions on Set

Anthony Mackie described Marvel productions as being like summer camp, where everyone comes together and catches up. He said colleagues ask how each other has been, note who has had a child, and congratulate those who have married. For Mackie, the appeal of the shoots is largely the chance to reconnect with the people he has worked with across earlier films.

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Notably, Robert Downey Jr. is not mentioned directly in the list of people Mackie named as the old and new acquaintances he spent time with on set. That omission stands out given the broader context of how Downey has worked on Marvel productions before.

How Downey's Iron Man Work Set the Precedent

Playing Iron Man allowed Robert Downey Jr. to avoid many of the on-set demands that his co-stars faced. Action sequences often used a CGI rendering of the Iron Man armor. Downey instead recorded his lines and facial capture from a booth. Those recordings were then used for the close-up scenes inside Tony Stark's helmet, where the character interfaces with his armor's AI.

Doom may require even less of Downey's physical presence. According to the source, Downey is likely needed only for very close-up shots where his face is visible through the mask, or for any scenes in which Doom is unmasked. The remaining work can be handled by a stunt double, including all of the fight choreography.

Why the Joke Carries Some Truth

Mackie's comment about the man in the Doom suit therefore carries more truth than humor, given that a stunt double is expected to perform the fighting. Fans who follow Downey's work on Iron Man will recognize the same pattern of separating the actor's face and voice from the physical action. Whether the final film follows that model in every scene remains a matter of the production itself, and the source does not provide further details on the film's schedule or release.