Doctor Doom awakens Scarlet Witch in VisionQuest, hinting at Chaos Magic theft for Battleworld in Avengers Secret Wars, impacting Wanda's family dynamics.

Doctor Doom has officially re-entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe narrative, targeting Scarlet Witch following the conclusion of VisionQuest. Robert Downey Jr. portrays the villain in a post-credits scene that confirms Wanda Maximoff survived her apparent death in Mount Wundagore. Elizabeth Olsen plays the hero, who is now awakened by Doom to potentially reshape the future of the franchise.

Doom Awakens Scarlet Witch After Death

Wanda Maximoff seemingly perished when she brought Mount Wundagore down upon herself during the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The VisionQuest finale reveals she survived this catastrophic event. Doctor Doom appears in the post-credits sequence to wake her, marking a significant return to the narrative for both characters. This moment establishes a new dynamic that will likely influence upcoming major film events.

Also read Doctor Doom's New Army Confirms MCU Threat Scale

His involvement raises immediate questions about Wanda's status in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her Chaos Magic positions her as one of the most powerful entities in the franchise. The return of Doctor Doom to her side suggests a strategic move that could have severe consequences for existing heroes and villains alike. This development sets the stage for complex interactions in future storylines.

Chaos Magic Theft for Battleworld Creation

Doctor Doom may intend to steal Wanda's Chaos Magic to construct Battleworld. A fan theory on Reddit suggests he plans to use her powers to create a patchwork world from destroyed realities. This idea draws from Marvel Comics where Doom attempted similar feats using her extraordinary abilities. The theory posits that her reality-warping capabilities are exactly what he needs for such a massive undertaking.

Advertisement

The creation of Battleworld would involve piecing together remains from collapsing universes. Wanda's unique skill set allows for this level of reality manipulation. If successful, Doom could achieve a level of control over the multiverse that rivals cosmic entities. This would make her an essential component in his grand scheme for universal dominance.

The potential theft of her magic would remove her ability to protect her family. Doom's goal is not to help her but to exploit her for his own ambitions. This shift transforms her from a grieving mother into a tool for villainous conquest. The stakes for her personal life become incredibly high in this scenario.

Manipulating Wanda Through Her Children

Doctor Doom might manipulate Wanda by offering to reunite her with her family. Billy and Tommy are currently with Vision, and Doom could use this as leverage. He might convince her to fight alongside him by promising the restoration of their family unit. This approach exploits her deep desire to see her sons again after losing them.

Wanda previously transformed an entire town in WandaVision to create a suburban life with Vision and their sons. She also attacked America Chavez to access alternate versions of her children. Her grief makes her vulnerable to those willing to exploit it. Doom knows this weakness well and may use it to secure her cooperation.

Advertisement

If Wanda realizes her family is fighting against Doom, her loyalty could shift. A fan theory suggests she might betray him, enraging him into killing her. This would allow Doom to absorb her Chaos Magic by force. She would become the reason her loved ones are in danger, creating a tragic irony. This betrayal would serve as a pivotal turning point in the conflict.

Children Crusade Parallels in Marvel Comics

The storyline Avengers: The Children's Crusade offers a template for this dynamic. Wanda sought Doom's help to recover her lost children in the comics. They attempted to harness the mysterious Life Force together. Wanda became overwhelmed by the power, leading to catastrophic events like House of M.

Doom eventually took the Life Force for himself to reshape the world. Wanda and Billy had to defeat him to separate him from the stolen power. This comic arc demonstrates Doom's willingness to betray allies for power. It also highlights the danger of his magic manipulation. The MCU could adapt these events for Avengers Secret Wars.

The 2015 Secret Wars comic storyline shows Doom using Beyonders' power with Molecule Man. He created Battleworld from destroyed universes in that narrative. The Marvel Cinematic Universe might use Wanda's Chaos Magic as a replacement for these cosmic powers. Her abilities are already established as potent enough for reality alteration. This adaptation would simplify the lore while maintaining the epic scale. Wanda's role would expand significantly beyond previous appearances. Her fate is now inextricably linked to the survival of the multiverse. The outcome of her choices will define the next era of the franchise.