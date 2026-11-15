Doctor Doom Allies with Scarlet Witch in VisionQuest

Doctor Doom revives Scarlet Witch in VisionQuest post-credits scene, confirming major Avengers Doomsday theory and setting stage for alliance in upcoming film.

Doctor Doom has officially secured a powerful ally for his upcoming conflict in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as revealed in the post-credits sequence of the Disney+ series VisionQuest. The series confirmed that the ruler of Latveria retrieved and revived Wanda Maximoff, also known as the Scarlet Witch, following her sacrificial death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This move dramatically escalates the threat level for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday film, suggesting that Doom is actively assembling a coalition of immense magical and cosmic power.

The specific events take place at Mount Wundagore, a location historically significant in the comics for its connection to dark magic and chaotic entities. In VisionQuest, Doctor Doom is shown commanding Wanda to awaken after she had previously brought the mountain down upon herself. By rescuing her from the depths of the mountain, Doom ensures that the most powerful magic user in the multiverse is available to serve his ambitions, rather than remaining dead or trapped in another dimension.

Also read Avengers Endgame Encore on Disney+ Reveals Doctor Doom's New Hulk and Scarlet Witch Twist

Doom Claims Power of Scarlet Witch

Doctor Doom explicitly states in the scene that Wanda's power will become his, indicating a transfer of authority or a binding of her abilities to his will. This declaration aligns with longstanding theories that Doom seeks to control reality itself through mastery of both science and sorcery. The revival is not presented as an act of mercy, but rather as a strategic acquisition of a weapon of mass destruction. Doom appears to view Wanda not as an independent agent, but as a tool to be utilized for his grand design to reshape the multiverse.

This development adds a new layer of complexity to the villain's motivation and capability set. Historically, Doom has been portrayed as a genius ruler and a skilled sorcerer, but the addition of Wanda's Chaos Magic significantly expands his operational range. The scene suggests that Doom has overcome the magical defenses that protected Wanda even after her death, showcasing his formidable prowess in the arcane arts. This mastery is further highlighted by his ability to locate and extract her from a location that had been buried under tons of rock and magic.

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Latverian Witches Theory Confirmed

The inclusion of Wanda Maximoff in Doom's inner circle supports emerging theories about the composition of his forces in Avengers: Doomsday. Promotional materials for the film have previously hinted at the presence of mysterious masked women known as the Latverian Witches. With Wanda now alive and under Doom's command, it is plausible that she will lead or form the core of this group. The visual of Wanda alongside other magical figures would create a striking and terrifying image of dark supremacy.

Marvel Studios has been carefully teasing this alliance through various channels, building anticipation for the final confrontation. The reveal in VisionQuest serves as a narrative bridge, connecting the events of the multiverse saga to the upcoming blockbuster. By establishing Wanda's allegiance to Doom, the studio has effectively raised the stakes for the heroes. The Avengers will no longer just face a political or military threat, but a magical cataclysm led by their most powerful enemy.

Impact on Avengers Doomsday Narrative

The resurrection of Scarlet Witch has profound implications for the plot of Avengers: Doomsday. It sets up a potential internal conflict within the villainous ranks, as Wanda's character history is filled with trauma and a struggle for autonomy. Whether she is fully under Doom's control or plotting a betrayal adds a dynamic psychological element to the conflict. This uncertainty allows for dramatic storytelling possibilities that were not present when she was deceased.

Furthermore, this development ties directly into the broader narrative of multiversal instability. Wanda's magic is inherently tied to the multiverse, and her involvement could be the catalyst for the larger conflicts addressed in the film. Doom's plan likely involves manipulating the fabric of reality, and Wanda's power is essential to achieving such a feat. The alliance suggests that Doom's goals extend beyond conquering a single Earth to restructuring existence itself. This elevates the scope of the story from a superhero team-up to a battle for the soul of the multiverse.