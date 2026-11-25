Poison control calls about NeeDoh toys are up 312% in Alabama this year.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Poison control calls about NeeDoh toys have increased 312% in Alabama over the past year. Doctors are warning parents about the risks as the toys rank among the most popular this holiday season.

Calls to poison center In 2025, the Alabama Poison Information Center received 83 calls regarding squishy toys. So far this year, the center has received 342 calls. Fewer than 10 patient encounters involved adverse clinical effects, including throat irritation, dermal irritation and blisters. Doctor’s comments on the toys Dr. Kym Middelton of Huntsville Hospital said the toys can help children dealing with anxiety, stress or illness.

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She said the concern is if the toys break or tear off. Middelton said the chemicals inside the toys can irritate the skin. She said she was not surprised by the increase in poison control calls.

“Of course if a toddler gets a hold of it and if they happen to bite it, it is an irritant and also a poison,” Middelton said. Microwave trend and reported burns Social media trends involve heating up the toys in the microwave. A 10-year-old girl from Cleveland was left with severe burns after putting her toy in the microwave. An 11-year-old boy from Birmingham also was burned.

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The boy’s mother described what happened.

“It just bust all over him,” his mother said. “His neck, his chest, his hands. He just started screaming, panicking. ” “If it’s hot enough can actually burn the skin or get stuck to the skin,” Middelton said.

Manufacturer statement The toy’s manufacturer, Schylling, released a statement about the risks of heating up the toy.

“Misusing a NeeDoh® product by microwaving, heating, or freezing is dangerous and could cause injury to the consumer. Schylling is working with social media companies such as TikTok to remove influential content containing NeeDoh product misuse.

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“Additionally, Schylling has included a safety warning on NeeDoh® packaging and our all e-commerce listings to help combat product misuse. ” Doctor’s advice Middelton said even with the increase in calls, she does not advise against the toys.

“In general, I think they’re safe to play with as long as younger kids are supervised with it,” Middelton said.