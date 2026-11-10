Doctor Bong: The Strange Howard the Duck Villain Explained

Doctor Bong, the bizarre Marvel Comics foe of Howard the Duck, is Lester Verde, a journalist whose obsession with Beverly Switzler drives his strange schemes.

Howard the Duck is one of the weirdest Marvel Comics heroes of all time, and Doctor Bong is a villain who is even stranger. Doctor Bong is a man named Lester Verde, and his rogues' gallery grew around the odd world that Howard the Duck inhabits. The character was introduced in the Marvel Comics pages that also introduced Howard the Duck, which were created by Steve Gerber and Val Mayerik.

Lester Verde's story explains why he became such a memorable adversary. His obsession with Beverly Switzler, whom he met in a life drawing class in college, became the central engine of his villainy. What began as a personal fixation pushed him into kidnapping, manipulation, and scientific experiments that stretched far beyond the reach of an ordinary comic book antagonist.

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How Lester Verde Became a Journalist With a Grudge

Lester Verde's motivation starts with a childhood marked by bullying. He grew up as an overweight child who was the constant target of tormentors, and words from his mother encouraged him to become a journalist so he could fight back with writing instead of force.

His first real act of revenge came in college, when his professor questioned Lester's ethics. Lester wrote an exposé for the student paper claiming that the professor was involved in illegal drugs. The article got the professor fired, and it also cost him his pension and his wife. Lester then went on to become a sensationalist investigative journalist.

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Beverly Switzler and the Bong Quintuplets Storyline

Beverly Switzler was the person who set Lester Verde on his path toward Howard the Duck. While Beverly consistently rejected him, Lester grew more and more obsessed with her. Doctor Bong attacked Howard the Duck and captured Beverly while the two were on a cruise, and he turned Howard into a human before forcing the sea captain to marry him to Beverly.

The storyline reached its most absurd turn when Doctor Bong beat a revived Howard the Duck in a fight, only for Beverly to defeat her stalker. She used Bong's scientific laboratory to create five infant clones from Bong's nail clippings. These infants, known as the Bong Quintuplets, became the tool Beverly used against him. She threatened to publicly accuse Bong of being a negligent father, and because Bong cared more about his public image, he gave up and let Beverly and Howard go.

Doctor Bong's Powers, Costume, and Joke Status

Doctor Bong's scientific abilities include genetic engineering and sonics, but the comics never explain how he gained that knowledge or how Lester Verde became Doctor Bong. Since his cruise confrontation, he has transformed normal animals into sentient, semi-humanoid beings similar to the High Evolutionary's New Men. He has also created clones and developed a device that allows people to transport anything across vast distances.

His look is just as unusual as his powers. He wears a bell-shaped helmet and has a large metal ball in place of his severed left hand. That injury happened while he was working as a music journalist and was caught in a tragic accident at a concert that ironically involved giant bells. Despite the joke-like design, Doctor Bong became one of Howard the Duck's most dangerous villains because of his relentless obsession with Beverly. He also fought She-Hulk and Deadpool, which reinforced the idea that he was mostly known as a joke character.

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Later Team-Ups and the Spider-Man Villain Group

Doctor Bong's reputation as a joke villain grew over time. In the pages of the brilliant #11 from 2014, written by Tom Peyer with art by William Sliney, he joined a Villains Anonymous support group alongside other joke villains such as Hippo, Porcupine, Grizzly, Looter, and Mirage.

The clearest example of his name becoming a punchline came in #3 from 2014, written by Jai Nitz with art by Ron Salas. In that story, Doctor Bong formed another group of villains to fight Spider-Man. Their ultimate goal was to create a Cosmic Bong to conquer the Multiverse. The team included Angar the Screamer, Shrunken Bones, Gorilla-Man, Ruby Thursday, and Chondu the Mystic.