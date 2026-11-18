Dr. Renee Hoenderkamp, a general practitioner, presenter and online columnist for British news channel GB News, announced her pregnancy during a live broadcast.

A host of a British news show has announced her pregnancy at the age of 59. Dr. Renee Hoenderkamp, a general practitioner, presenter and online columnist for British news channel GB News, made the announcement during a live broadcast on Saturday.

"I'm a mother of a grown-up boy and a very young girl, and I have some news to break to the panel today that they're not aware of, or anybody else for that matter, is that I'm actually going to be a mother of three shortly, and I'm currently 12 weeks pregnant with my next child," Hoenderkamp, revealing that she had her first child, a son, when she was 21 and her second child, a daughter, 30 years later, at 51. She argued that "age, wisdom, patience and financial stability do make for better parenting.

Also read Dr Renee Hoenderkamp defends pregnancy at 59 amid public backlash

" Since revealing her pregnancy, Hoenderkamp said she has received both congratulatory and happy messages, as well as negative backlash. "Alongside the kind messages there have been words like 'disgusting,' 'revolting,' 'selfish' and 'wrong. ' The objection appears to rest on a number on a birth certificate," Hoenderkamp wrote. Hoenderkamp pointed out the societal double standard she noticed after having a child and her decision to have another at an older age.

" father was 57 when she was born and is 66 now, with another child on the way. Almost no one has commented on his age," wrote Hoenderkamp.

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"He has been able, because of the stage of life he is in, to be a present father rather than the man who brings home the money and is rarely seen. Society rarely objects when men become fathers at 70 or 80. The double standard is hard to miss.

" More women in the public spotlight have opened up about having babies and kids at an older age, especially in their 40s and 50s.revealed last month that she is expecting her third child at the age of 52 with her husband, Philip Schneider. The couple previously welcomed twins when Swank was 48.

Driver in suspected abduction rams vehicles, is shot and killed by police on Belt ParkwayPregnancy after the age of 40 is known to bear higher risks, such as gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, miscarriage and preterm birth,Advanced paternal age can also pose some health risks to the mother and baby, potentially impacting the health of future generations as well.found that studies have shown as men age, there is some increased risks of pregnancy complications such as preeclampsia, preterm birth, low birth weight and still birth. Older fathers are also more likely to have babies with genetic mutations and other health problems that include some cancers, connective tissue disorders, mental health problems and autism spectrum disorder.

Even if the direct offspring doesn't demonstrate the impact of a genetic mutation, the society cautions that small genetic differences could accumulate among future generations and increase certain risks over time. Driver in suspected abduction rams vehicles, is shot and killed by police on Belt ParkwayWellness check turns violent: 2 officers shot in Co-op City, suspect dead