Dockworkers Across 22 Countries Block Arms to Israel in Historic Port Action

Over 113 ports in 22 countries mobilized to block military cargo bound for Israel, with unions refusing to handle weapons shipments in a historic coordinated effort against the war in Gaza.

More than 113 ports across 22 countries have launched a massive coordinated blockade against military shipments to Israel, utilizing their critical position in global supply chains to disrupt the logistics of the war in Gaza. This historic mobilization, which began on October 30, represents the largest unified action of dockworkers in history. Workers in these ports have refused to handle weapons, ammunition, and military equipment bound for war zones, directly challenging the trade networks that sustain what they describe as a genocide in Gaza.

Historic Global Coordination Launched By Unions

Sara Elettra, who coordinates maritime and energy embargo campaigns for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, characterized this unprecedented event as the culmination of years of accumulated worker-to-worker organizing. The initiative was launched by dockworkers' unions in Italy, France, Greece, and Morocco, and received backing from more than 25 trade unions globally. Seventeen Palestinian trade unions and confederations also endorsed the mobilization, highlighting the deep international solidarity behind the action.

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Elettra emphasized that the October 30 mobilization marked a turning point in labor activism. For the first time, unions across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas synchronized their efforts on the same day. Their primary demand was clear: ports must refuse to facilitate wars and genocide by rejecting the handling of military cargo. This collective stance transforms individual port actions into a powerful global statement against the arms trade.

Strategy Targets Elbit Systems Supply Chains

The strategy behind this mobilization rests on the understanding that military equipment relies on the same commercial infrastructure as civilian goods. Weapons and their components pass through shipping routes, container terminals, and transshipment hubs before reaching their final destinations. Because dockworkers are the ones who load, unload, and move this cargo, they possess the power to delay or refuse to handle specific shipments. This leverage allows them to disrupt the flow of military supplies without needing to physically intercept ships at sea.

The ports selected for this action were chosen based on their documented links to weapons shipments to Israel. According to the campaign group No Harbour for Genocide, key locations include Genoa, Livorno, and Gioia Tauro in Italy; Marseille in France; Piraeus in Greece; and Tangier in Morocco. These are major Mediterranean hubs with established connections to the arms trade, making them strategic targets for disruption.

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No Harbour for Genocide tracked 315 shipments of components for Elbit Systems, Israel's largest arms manufacturer, passing through 56 commercial ports in 29 countries between August 2025 and September 2026. The campaign group estimated that the current mobilization could delay more than $2 billion worth of cargo. By targeting these specific nodes, the workers aim to create significant bottlenecks in the arms supply chain.

Verified Refusals of Military Cargo

This mobilization is built upon a record of confirmed, physical refusals of specific military cargoes, rather than mere symbolic demonstrations. Sara Elettra cited several high-profile instances where dockworkers successfully prevented the loading of weapons. In September 2025, Genoa dockworkers blocked the loading of weapons aboard the Zim Virginia. In June 2025, France's CGT dockworkers refused to load arms components at Fos-Marseille, forcing the ship to sail without its deadly cargo.

Earlier in the year, in April 2025, Tangier Med port workers in Morocco refused to load a Maersk feeder vessel carrying military equipment bound for Israel. Sara Elettra noted that 18 of the 20 remote crane operators on the first shift refused to operate machinery to service the vessel. On the second shift, 27 of 30 workers reportedly joined the refusal, supported by mass popular mobilization outside the ports. These actions demonstrate the tangible impact of worker solidarity.

Disruption of Operations Across Mediterranean

The roots of this movement can be traced to discussions among Mediterranean dockworkers' unions in early 2025. Initially, five unions organized workers across 20 ports in five countries. They later convened in Athens and Genoa to expand their network and coordinate their strategies. This groundwork allowed for the rapid scaling of the action to over 113 ports in 22 countries by October.

The forms of action varied by country but shared a common goal of disruption. In Greece, around 3,000 dockworkers and seafarers joined a walkout in Piraeus, which disrupted cargo operations and suspended ferry services to the islands. French dockworkers held strikes, while Italy saw port demonstrations alongside a nationwide general strike. Other ports organized shorter stoppages and pickets to maximize pressure on shipping companies and port authorities.

The collective action of dockworkers, activists, politicians, researchers, and lawyers has not only delayed and disrupted shipments but has also stopped military and dual-use material from being loaded or transshipped. In some cases, such as in Italy and Malaysia, these actions led to the confiscation of military materiel. Sara Elettra highlighted that 24-hour strikes were called across the Mediterranean, during which cranes did not move and containers remained static, regardless of their contents.

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Impact on Global Supply Chains

The ripple effects of this mobilization extend beyond the ports where strikes occurred. By targeting major transshipment hubs, the action threatens to delay cargo globally, affecting not just military supplies but also commercial goods. The coordination among unions in diverse regions demonstrates the fragility of global supply chains when labor resistance is unified. This event sets a new precedent for how workers can leverage their positions in critical infrastructure to influence geopolitical outcomes.

The involvement of Palestinian trade unions and the BDS movement has elevated the profile of this struggle, linking labor rights with human rights. The refusal to handle arms is framed as a moral obligation rather than just an economic dispute. This framing has helped garner support from a wide range of stakeholders, including legal experts and political figures who have backed the dockworkers' right to refuse dangerous or unethical work.

As the mobilization continues, its success depends on sustaining this global coordination. The workers involved are aware that they are part of a long-term struggle, as evidenced by the earlier actions in Piraeus, France, Italy, and Morocco. Their actions have shown that even in a highly integrated global economy, labor power remains a decisive factor in halting the flow of weapons. The October 30 action was not an isolated incident but a catalyst for ongoing resistance against the arms trade.

The estimated $2 billion in delayed cargo underscores the economic weight of this protest. Shipping companies and ports face significant financial pressures when key nodes are paralyzed by labor strikes. This economic pressure may compel policymakers and corporate leaders to reconsider their reliance on arms exports and their support for military operations in conflict zones. The dockworkers have proven that they hold the keys to the gates of global commerce.

Looking ahead, the challenge for these unions is to maintain momentum and expand their network. The success of the October 30 mobilization has inspired further actions and solidified alliances between dockworkers in different continents. The campaign group No Harbour for Genocide continues to track shipments, providing data that supports the workers' claims and helps identify new targets for future action. This ongoing surveillance ensures that the pressure on the arms trade remains constant.

The actions in Genoa, Piraeus, Tangier, and Marseille serve as blueprints for other ports seeking to take a stand. The refusal to load specific vessels, such as the Zim Virginia and Maersk feeders, sends a clear message to arms manufacturers and governments. It demonstrates that the supply chain can be disrupted at any point, making the trade of weapons riskier and less predictable. This uncertainty is a powerful tool for activists and labor organizers alike.

In conclusion, the mobilization of dockworkers across 22 countries represents a significant shift in the dynamics of international labor and political activism. By targeting the logistical backbone of the arms trade, these workers have exposed the vulnerabilities of global supply chains and asserted their agency in the face of geopolitical conflict. Their actions are a testament to the power of collective solidarity and the enduring capacity of labor to challenge established power structures.