Doc Rivers Says Giannis Antetokounmpo Lacks Execution as Heat Start 3-6

Former Bucks coach Doc Rivers criticized Giannis Antetokounmpo's lack of execution and basketball IQ on The Bill Simmons Podcast, while the Miami Heat star's new team has opened 3-6.

Doc Rivers has delivered a blunt assessment of Giannis Antetokounmpo, saying the Miami Heat star lacks the execution and basketball IQ needed to win at the highest level.

The retired coach made the comments on The Bill Simmons Podcast. He said the 6-foot-11, 250-pound forward known as the Greek Freak is not easy to coach. He's not easy, Rivers said. He plays at this crazy downhill pace.

Also read Takeaways from Warriors' Win vs. Heat: Giannis Missing Steph-Like Running Mate

Doc Rivers Critiques Antetokounmpo

He's really a difficult guy. He has this great passing ability, but he doesn't have super IQ at the same time. He really has one way. Every play, he wants to force it.

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Rivers coached Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee from the middle of the 2023-24 season through the end of the 2025-26 campaign. He said Antetokounmpo relies on force rather than strategy, a trait he links to American players raised in the AAU system where individual talent alone can bring success. Rivers said he wished the star had learned to lock in during practice and shootaround. I wished he learned how to execute better, Rivers said.

The thing he needs to still learn is the value of execution. How important it is when you're in practice and shoot around to lock in on execution. Now he has a coach who's as good as there is in execution. For the team to work, you have to learn how to execute.

The reference was to Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, whom Rivers called one of the best in the world at execution. Rivers hoped Antetokounmpo would thrive under him. That pairing followed a blockbuster offseason trade that ended a long standoff between Antetokounmpo and the Bucks front office. The early returns have not been good.

Miami sits at 3-6 despite Antetokounmpo averaging 28.3 points and 12.5 rebounds over his first nine games. A recent loss to the Golden State Warriors showed the growing pains. The Warriors turned a halftime tie into a comfortable 120-100 win. Draymond Green, Al Horford and Charles Bassey swarmed Antetokounmpo, holding him to one point in the final seven minutes of the fourth quarter.

Bucks Playoff Struggles Continue

The defensive effort showed teams are actively scouting ways to neutralize his downhill attack. Rivers' comments come against the backdrop of a disappointing end in Milwaukee. The Bucks acquired Damian Lillard in a major trade, but the partnership with Antetokounmpo never gelled. The team was eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs in back-to-back seasons in 2024 and 2025 by the Indiana Pacers.

In 2024, Antetokounmpo missed the entire series with a calf injury. The 2025 season was worse. After multiple injuries limited him to 36 games, the Bucks missed the NBA Playoffs for the first time in ten years. It marked a significant low point for a franchise that had been a dominant force in the Eastern Conference for nearly a decade.

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After that season, the Bucks made major changes. Antetokounmpo was traded to Miami, and Rivers was dismissed despite having one more year on his contract. Antetokounmpo's time in Milwaukee is mostly remembered as a success. He won an NBA title in 2021.

But the final years were frustrating, with the Bucks having nearly no assets to add players and Antetokounmpo a constant source of trade speculation. Rivers suggested the lack of execution was a core issue that plagued the team. Winning championships, he argued, requires discipline that the Bucks failed to achieve. Rivers has a history of candid public comments about his players, even while still coaching them.

Rivers Past Player Comments

As Philadelphia 76ers coach, he was asked after a Game 7 playoff loss to the Atlanta Hawks in 2021 whether he still believed Ben Simmons could be an elite point guard on a championship team. Simmons had passed up a wide-open layup in that game. Rivers replied: So I don't know the answer to that. Simmons refused to show up the following year and was eventually traded to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden before falling out of the league.

In a recent documentary called Ben Being Ben, Simmons said of Rivers' remarks: How did I feel? I was like, What a piece of s---. The coming weeks will be crucial for Antetokounmpo and the Heat. Miami's coaching staff is likely focused on helping him refine his decision-making and integrate with teammates.

If he learns to value execution over individual force, as Rivers suggested, the Heat could improve. If not, they may keep struggling against well-coached opponents ready to defend his primary modes of attack. The contrast between his individual numbers and the team's record shows the adjustment period is far from over.