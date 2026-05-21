Doc Ock's Future In The MCU May Be Quiet But Molina Remains A Highly Sought-After Actor

Although there have been rumors that Doc Ock may appear in one of the upcoming Avengers movies, his future in the MCU is currently uncertain. However, Molina, who plays him, remains highly in-demand. His new leading role comes in Netflix's , where he portrays a retiree who gets involved in a high-stakes conspiracy. Molina also discusses his return to playing an engineer after his role in Raimi's , stating that he doesn't need to have the knowledge but can fake it convincingly enough for the audience to believe it.

for the first time. Doc Ock 's future in the MCU seems quiet at the moment, although there have been rumors that he may appear in one of the forthcoming Avengers movies.

Yet, Molina remains a highly sought-after actor with a new leading role in Netflix's . Molina portrays Sam, a retiree who is thrust into a high-stakes conspiracy with lives at stake. He appears alongside Lewis Pullman and Sally Field as Marcellus, a giant octopus. Molina also discusses his return to playing an engineer after his role in Raimi's , stating that he doesn't need to have the knowledge but can fake it convincingly enough for the audience to believe it.

Molina stars in alongside Geena Davis, Denis O'Hare, Bill Pullman, Clarke Peters, and Jena Malone, as well as Alfre Woodard from . Alfre Woodard plays a former investigative journalist who is hit by the death of a loved one and is on a quest for justice in . Woodard opens up about Judy's journey stating that her grief spurs her on as she is always on the hunt for justice





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