DOC NYC documentary film festival returns. Check out this year's lineup.

America's largest festival for nonfiction cinema, with more than 115 feature-length documentaries plus short film programs, opens in NYC theaters and streams online.

, America's largest festival for documentary films, returns to New York City and streaming for the 17th year, with screenings in Manhattan beginning Wednesday through Nov. 19, and continuing online through Nov. 29.

The festival includes more than 115 feature-length documentaries — many making their world, U.S. or New York City premieres — as well as short film programs, while the DOC NYC Pro Conference offers panel discussions and workshops in a variety of areas of nonfiction filmmaking and distribution.about an Indigenous artist in the Peruvian Amazon who uses her art to advocate for her people and their land. The film won best international documentary at the São Paulo International Film Festival.the festival's centerpiece, tells three stories of workers fighting for better conditions in the U.S. Kopple won two Academy Awards for her films"Harlan County, U.S.A.

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" and"American Dream. "See below for more highlights of some of the films screening at DOC NYC. There are also screenings of some of 2026's most notable nonfiction releases, includingrecounts how the community on a small Irish island was affected by the construction of a Gulf Oil terminal for supertankers in the 1960s, leading to numerous oil spills and an oil tanker explosion in 1979 that killed 50 people.

Aided by archival footage and photos, Icelandic poet Andri Snær Magnason creates a time capsule of Iceland's melting glaciers and their importance to his family inIn England, two neighboring farmers are each determined to use their land differently – while one farms with traditional methods, the other turns to rewilding – inexamines the impact of the inhabitants of the Indian city of Panna on the tiger population of nearby forests. Scenes from the documentaries"Make Work,""Let It Be, Let It Bleed: The Unlikely Rock n' Roll Journey of Ethan Russell," and"...

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And Damn, He Could Play: The Marcus Belgrave Story.

"Jazz trumpeter Marcus Belgrave was a force in music for more than six decades, supporting stars and mentoring gifted young talent along the way. Multitudes of musician-fans offer their praise inPhotographer Ethan Russell always seemed to be in the right place at the right time, which allowed a young American in England to obtain unique access to The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and The Who, as well as myriad other rock stars.

He tries to explain his great luck inexplores the traumas that affected Odenyo, her family's grief, and the determination of her sister, Leah, to complete the unfinished album that Odenyo left behind. delves into the creative process of dance, following choreographers at the New York City Ballet's Choreographic Institute. Experimental filmmakers Nathaniel Dorsky and Jerome Hiler explain their hands-on approach to capturing the ephemeral nature of life on celluloid in"Zenón and the Rebel Boats.

"tells the story of The Rev. James Lawson, a colleague of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who preached faith and nonviolence in fighting racism, police violence and Apartheid. Crusading lawyer Lee Merritt dedicates his life to advocating for the families of Black Americans killed by the police inFollowing the 1968 assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., Iowa schoolteacher Jane Elliott devised the"Blue Eyes/Brown Eyes" exercise to help her students see the cruelty of racism.

That lesson earned Elliott much blowback, and stiffened her resolve to combat racism, as shown inIn the 1960s, a group of filmmakers and journalists came together to document the counterculture movement as a counterpoint to mainstream media.

Their work is chronicled in Emma Fogarty, who lives with a rare and painful genetic disorder called epidermolysis bullosa, teams up with a friend, actor Colin Farrell , to run the Dublin Marathon together, inan Idaho fire captain treats the PTSD of the mental strain from his harrowing job with experimental ketamine therapy. makes a nostalgic trip back to 2003, when MySpace was the prototypical social media platform before Facebook, Youtube, Instagram and TikTok, and at one point drew more internet traffic than Google's home page. How far has social media come since?

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Where did MySpace go? And is it coming back?about how Jim Bakker, Jerry Falwell and Jimmy Swaggart turned their evangelical ministries into media giants and founts of political power.examines the legal system in Iran, where a woman convicted of killing her abusive husband must make a blood money payment to her husband's family to avoid execution. But will they accept?

In 2020 in Hungary, under pressure from Viktor Orbán's far-right government, 80 journalists from the independent newsroom Index.hu resigned in protest — and then picked up their cameras. The weaponization of non-disclosure agreements is examined through the stories of three people who face retaliation after breaking their NDAs meant to silence them about accusations of rape, racial discrimination and corporate crimes, inFollowing his death in 1994, singer, songwriter and holy teacher Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach was posthumously accused of sexual abuse, shaking the Jewish community in New York City.

Lawyer and first-time filmmaker Suja A. Thomas takes a humorous look at failures in the nation's justice system, and pop culture's caricature of it, inGo inside the kitchen of the Budapest Michelin-starred Onyx, where the personalities of owner and staff clash during a reinvention of the restaurant, inTraditional family winegrowers in Italy's Piedmont region face pressure from deep-pocketed foreign buyers to sell off their land, as climate change creates even greater stressors on their annual harvest, inMandy Horvath climbs Mount Kilimanjaro after having lost both her legs. Young sumo wrestlers train at Tokyo's Sakaigawa Stable infollows American trans nonbinary runner Nikki Hiltz on their road to the Olympics.

In rural Turkey, women bond while defying traditional boundaries through their training for a shooting competition inis a meditative look at the people and landscapes of Montana. In a small Maine town, artisans construct a 56-foot sailboat on commission inFifty years ago, Native Hawaiian Nainoa Thompson sailed from Hawaii to Tahiti without the aid of modern instruments, the first to do so in 600 years.

Now he mentors young navigators to repeat the perilous 2,400-mile journey in In-person screenings will be held at the IFC Center, SVA Theatre, and Village East by Angelika. For information about more entries in their year's festival, as well as breakdowns of their short film programs, visit the website of